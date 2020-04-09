JRHMS Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for Microbiologist & Epidemiologist Posts

JRHMS Recruitment 2020: Jharkhand Rural Health Mission Society (JRHMS) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Microbiologist & Epidemiologist. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 10 April 2020.

Important Dates

Last date for submission of application for BEL Recruitment 2020: 10 April 2020

JRHMS Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Epidemiologist - IDSP - 8 Posts

Microbiologist- IDSP - 1 Post

JRHMS Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Epidemiologist - Medical Graduate with Post Graduate Degree/ Diploma in Preventive & Social Medicine/ Public Health or Epidemiology (Such as -MD, MPH, DPH, MAE etc,); Any Medical Graduate with 2 years experience 1n Epidemiology/ Public Health.

Microbiologist - PhD in Medical Microbiology or M.Sc. In Medical or applied microbiology or micro graduate with Post Graduate Degree/ Diploma in Microbiology/ Pathology/Virology and other lab sciences.

Download JRHMS Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

JRHMS Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale

Epidemiologist - IDSP - Rs.49,500/-

Microbiologist- IDSP - Rs. 60,000/-

JRHMS Recruitment 2020 Application Process

Interested candidates can apply to the posts by sending applications along with the documents to email id hrdjhrms@gmail.com latest by 10th April 2020. Candidates can refer to the hyperlinks for reference.

Latest Government Jobs:

Deen Dayal Hospital Delhi Recruitment 2020, Walk in Interview for Sr Resident Posts

Institute of Wood Science and Technology (IWST) Recruitment 2020: Apply Offline for 03 Forest Guard Posts

Institute of Wood Science and Technology (IWST) Recruitment 2020: Apply Offline for 03 Forest Guard Posts

CBI Recruitment 2020: Apply Offline for 11 Sub Inspector Posts @cbi.gov.in