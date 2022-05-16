JSSC JMSCCE 2022 Notification (OUT) on jssc.nic.in, Apply Online for 921 Revenue Inspector, & other Posts from 30 May onwards

JSSC JMSCCE 2022 Notification: Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Garden superintendent, Veterinary officer, Sanitary And Food Inspector, Sanitary Supervisor, Revenue Inspector, Legal Assistant through Jharkhand Municipal Service Combined Competitive Examination-2022 (JMSCCE 2022).
Candidates willing to submit their applications for the above posts can submit their applications online from 30 May onwards. The last date of submitting online application is 26 June 2022. A total of 921 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. Candidates can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application: 30 May 2022
- Last date for submission of online application: 26 June 2022
JSSC JMSCCE 2022 Vacancy Details
- Garden superintendent - 12 Posts
- Veterinary officer- 10 Posts
- Sanitary And Food Inspector - 24 Posts
- Sanitary Supervisor - 645 Posts
- Revenue Inspector - 184 Posts
- Legal Assistant - 46 Posts
JSSC JMSCCE 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Garden superintendent, Veterinary officer, Revenue Inspector, Legal Assistant - Graduation or equivalent.
- Sanitary And Food Inspector - Post Graduation Diploma in Water Sanitisation and Hygiene or Post Graduation Diploma in Environmental Health & Hygiene or equivalent.
- Sanitary Supervisor - Post Graduate Diploma in Sanitary Inspector or equivalent.
JSSC JMSCCE 2022 Age Limit
Minimum - 21 years
Maximum
- For UR Category: 35 Years
- For OBC Category: 37 Years
- For Women Candidates: 38 Years
- For SC/ST (Male & Female): 40 Years
JSSC JMSCCE 2022 Salary
|Post Name
|Salary Details
|Garden superintendent
|Rs. 35, 400 – 1,12,400 (Pay Matrix Level 6)
|Veterinary officer
|Rs. 19,900 – 63,200 (Pay Matrix Level 2)
|Sanitary And Food Inspector
|Rs. 25,500 – 81,100 (Pay Matrix Level 4)
|Sanitary Supervisor
|Rs. 21,700 – 69,100 (Pay Matrix Level 3)
|Revenue Inspector
|Rs. 25,500 – 81,100 (Pay Matrix Level 4)
|Legal Assistant
|Rs. 29,200 – 92,300 (Pay Matrix Level 5)
Download JSSC JMSCCE 2022 Notification
JSSC JMSCCE 2022 Application Process
Interested candidates can submit applications online from 30 May to 26 June 2022. Candidates will be able to access the online application window, once activated. Candidates are advised to go through the hyperlinked notification for more details.