KAR TET 2022 Expected Cut off Marks: Answer Key Released, Get Direct Link Here

Download the KAR TET Answer Key PDF for Paper 1 and 2. Check minimum qualifying marks. Candidates can raise objections on the official link.

KAR TET Answer Key 2022: The School Education Department, Karnataka officially released the KAR TET Answer Key 2022 on 9th November 2022. The Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test 2022 was held successfully on 6th November 2022. Eligible candidates appeared for the KAR TET 2022 for Paper 1 and Paper 2.

Apart from the answer key, the candidates can also raise an objection against the wrong answers marked in the same. The KAR TET 2022 Objection Link will be active from 11th November to 17th November 2022. The authorities will go through the objection and release the final answer key and the result. The KAR TET exam is conducted annually to check the eligibility of candidates for working as primary or upper primary teachers in schools in the state of Karnataka.

KAR TET 2022 Important Dates

Candidates can check out the important dates related to the KAR TET exam in the table below.

Events KAR TET Dates KAR TET Exam date 6th November 2022 KAR TET Answer Key Release 9th November 2022 Last Dates to Release KAR TET Objection 11th to 17th November 2022 KAR TET Final Answer Key Release To be Announced Soon KAR TET Result Released To be Announced Soon

KAR TET 2022 Expected Cut Off: Minimum Qualifying Marks

The final selection of the candidates in the KAR TET exam is subjected to them qualifying for the minimum qualifying marks prescribed by the authorities. Those whose marks in the exam are more than the category-wise marks will be considered to get the TET certificate. Go through the table below to know about the KAR TET minimum marks.

Category Minimum Qualifying Percentage Minimum Qualifying Marks Unreserved Category 60% of the total marks 90 marks Reserved Category 55% of the total marks 82 marks

KAR TET Answer Key 2022

The School Education Department, Karnataka officially released the KAR TET answer key for both papers 1 and 2. This answer key has to be used to calculate the marks secured in the examination. For doing this, one has to simply use the marking scheme prescribed by the authorities i.e. 1 mark for the correct answer.

This answer key is also one of the tools to check the overall performance in the examination. One can use the direct link mentioned in the table below to download the Karnataka TET answer key.

KAR TET Paper Number Answer Key PDF Link Paper 1 Click Here Paper 2 Click Here

How to Download KAR TET Answer Key?

Candidates who have appeared in the KAR TET exam can download the answer key released by the authorities. The following steps are going to be helpful in downloading the Karnataka TET answer key PDF.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Karnataka TET, schooleducation.kar.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the KAR TET answer key PDF link

Step 3: Next, click on the KAR TET answer key 1 or 2 PDF

Step 4: Open the answer key PDF and then cross-check the answers marked in the response sheet with the answer key

Step 5: Save a copy of the KAR TET answer key PDF on the device for future reference.

How to Raise Objection Against the KAR TET Answer Key 2022?

The candidates who find any wrong detail in the KAR TET answer key are subjected to raise an objection against the same. The following section consists of the steps that can be used to objection.

Visit the official website of Karnataka TET

Find the KAR TET objection-raising link below the latest information

Next, enter the application number and date of birth followed by the captcha code

Click the questions that are marked wrongly and then attach supportive evidence on the dashboard in the prescribed size limit of 500 KB

Submit all the documents and then log out of the dashboard.

KAR TET 2022 Objection Link