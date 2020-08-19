KMAT Karnataka 2020 Result to be announced by KPPGCA - Get direct link to Download Result here

Karnataka KMAT 2020 Result Updates: Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges Association will announce KMAT 2020 result on the official website, kmatindia.com. Candidates can download their KMAT 2020 Scorecard using the direct link provided below once the result is out.

KMAT KArnataka 2020 result is exected to be out in October 2020, and they delay in the exam is due to the spread of COVID19. Last year the result was announced on 20th August 2019. In this article, find out how to download KMAT scorecard and what to do after the KMAT 2020 result is declared for admissions. Meanwhile, take a look at the official notification of KMAT (Karnataka) that reads.

Karnataka KMAT 2020 Result Date

Karnataka KMAT Result is one of the most eagerly awaited results for MBA aspirants in the state. However, the announcement of the result has been delayed by a week's time. According to the general trend, the KMAT Result is announced a week after the conclusion of the MBA entrance test. Once the KMAT result is announced, the same will be updated here on this page.

KMAT Exam Event Date KMAT Application Process 10th June 2020 KMAT Registration Ends 31st August 2020 KMAT Admit Card Release 2nd week ofSeptember 2020 KMAT Exam Date 3rd week ofSeptember 2020 Karnataka KMAT Result October 2020

How to check KMAT Result 2020 online?

Download KMAT 2020 Result - Direct Link

On the day of the KMAT 2020 Result, thousands of candidates who have appeared for the KMAT exam will try to check the outcome of their hard work online by visiting the official website. This may cause the official website to slow-down. To avoid going through this tedious process candidates can opt to get the KMAT Result download link on this page to download KMAT scorecard easily. Alternatively, candidates can also follow the simple steps given below to check KMAT Karnataka Result online:

Step 1: Visit kmatindia.com and click on the "KMAT 2020 - RESULT" link. You will be redirected to KMAT result page.

Step 2: Enter your KMAT Application No and Date of Birth

Step 3: Submit the information after verifying it

Step 4: KMAT Exam Result will be displayed on your screen

Step 5: Download PDF / Softcopy of the KMAT Karnataka Result scorecard on your computer

Step 6: Take 2 printouts of the KMAT 2020 Result for future reference

Details to be checked in KMAT Result scorecard

KMAT Result is a very important document and will be required during MBA admission process for application to over 170+ B-schools in the state. The KMAT Scorecard will contain the following details:

1. Name of the Candidate

2. KMAT Karnataka 2020 Exam Application Number

3. Category of the Candidate

4. KMAT Exam Date and Time

5. KMAT Exam Sectional Scores

6. KMAT exam Overall Exam Score

As the KMAT Scorecard will be used extensively for applying to different MBA colleges in Karnataka, it is important for candidates to cross-check all the personal information provided on it. In case of any mismatch in the Name, KMAT application number or category, the same has to be brought to the attention of the KPPGCA at the earliest.

KMAT 2020 Cutoffs

The KMAT exam organizing authority, i.e., KPPGCA doesn’t announce any unified KMAT cutoff after the declaration of KMAT Result. Different B-schools and participating MBA Colleges from Karnataka announce their own independent KMAT cutoffs and selection criteria for MBA admission. Candidates who have scored above the KMAT Cutoff will be considered to be part of the selection process for MBA Admission. Candidates can check the KMAT exam cutoffs announced by different KMAT participating institutes online by visiting the websites of the respective B-schools.

After the declaration of KMAT Result 2020

During the application process for KMAT 2020, candidates are given the choice to opt for 5 B-schools with which KPPGCA will share the KMAT exam score for MBA admission process. As stated above, the KMAT cutoffs will be announced by different B-schools and top MBA colleges in Karnataka independently. Candidates who have KMAT Karnataka score above the cutoffs announced by the B-schools will be called in for the further screening process for MBA admission. The selection process and criteria for MBA admissions also differs from one B-school to another. But, generally, B-schools conduct GD / PI or Group Discussion and Personal Interview rounds for screening candidates before the final selection. Some colleges are also known to hold WAT / Written Ability Test to check the language competencies of the candidates.

Documentation Process for KMAT MBA Admission

During the final screening process with B-schools, candidates will be required to produce following documents as part of the documentation process:

1. Class 10 Board Exam Marksheet

2. Class 12 Board Exam Marksheet

3. Graduation Degree Certification / Qualifying Exam Certificate

4. Category / Caste Certificate (if applicable)

5. KMAT exam scorecard

For details related to KMAT Karnataka 2020 Exam and other state level and national level MBA entrance tests, please visit www.jagranjosh.com/mba.

