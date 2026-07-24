Karnataka Police Constable (CAR/DAR) Syllabus 2026: Check Exam Pattern, Topic-Wise Subjects and Other Details

The Karnataka State Police, KSP, had announced the recruitment of `600 Armed Police Constable (CAR/DAR) posts for 2026. The exam for this recruitment process will be conducted on September 6, 2026. This exam will have to be completed within 90 minutes. To qualify for the exam, the candidates will have to qualify for a rigorous selection process, which will start with the written exam, followed by the Endurance Test (ET) and Physical Standard Test (PST). Candidates are advised to make their study plan as per the official exam pattern.

Karnataka Police Constable (CAR/DAR) Topic-Wise Syllabus 2026

A clear understanding of the Karnataka Police Constable (CAR/DAR) will help the candidates prepare for the exam more effectively and will allow them to cover all the important topics before the exam. The exam will include multiple-choice questions which are made to test the candidates' knowledge, reasoning ability, numerical ability, and language proficiency. Given below is the complete topic-wise syllabus of the Karnataka Police Constable (CAR/DAR) recruitment exam 2026:-