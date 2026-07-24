Karnataka Police Constable (CAR/DAR) Syllabus 2026: Check Exam Pattern, Topic-Wise Subjects and Other Details
Check the complete syllabus for the Karnataka Police Constable (CAR/DAR) Syllabus 2026. Check the latest Exam pattern, detailed topic-wise subjects, and other important details to qualify for the 1600 posts of the recruitment exam.
The Karnataka State Police, KSP, had announced the recruitment of `600 Armed Police Constable (CAR/DAR) posts for 2026. The exam for this recruitment process will be conducted on September 6, 2026. This exam will have to be completed within 90 minutes. To qualify for the exam, the candidates will have to qualify for a rigorous selection process, which will start with the written exam, followed by the Endurance Test (ET) and Physical Standard Test (PST). Candidates are advised to make their study plan as per the official exam pattern.
Karnataka Police Constable (CAR/DAR) Topic-Wise Syllabus 2026
A clear understanding of the Karnataka Police Constable (CAR/DAR) will help the candidates prepare for the exam more effectively and will allow them to cover all the important topics before the exam. The exam will include multiple-choice questions which are made to test the candidates' knowledge, reasoning ability, numerical ability, and language proficiency. Given below is the complete topic-wise syllabus of the Karnataka Police Constable (CAR/DAR) recruitment exam 2026:-
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Section Name
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Topic-Wise
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General Knowledge
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Numerical Ability
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English Language
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Current Affairs
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Kannada Language
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Logical Reasoning and Mental Ability
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Candidates should also note the following points for the recruitment exam of Karnatala Police Constable (CAR/DAR)exam 2026:-
- The Karnataka Police Constable (CAR/DAR) exam 2026 will be conducted in offline mode, OMR-based.
- The exam will be conducted for 90 Minutes from 2:30 PM to 4:00 PM for the 179 vacancies, whereas the exam for 1421 posts will be conducted from 10:30 AM to 12:00 PM.
- The total number of marks for the paper is 100, and the total number of questions asked is also 100.
- The questions will be asked from General Knowledge, Indian National Movement, Mental Ability, Ethics and General Studies, History, Constitution of India, Geography, and Science.
- The recruitment exam 2026 will also have a 0.25 mark of negative marking for each wrong answer.
What is the Selection Porcess of Karnataka Police Constable Recruitment 2026?
The recruitment process of the Karnataka Police Constable posts 2026 for (CAR/DAR) will be as follows:-
- Written Exam will be conducted, which has to be completed within 90 minutes.
- Once the candidate qualifies for this exam, they will be called for the Physical Measurement Test (PMT).
- The PMT stage will be followed by the Physical Efficiency Test (PET).
- Those candidates who qualify for this post will now be called for the Document verification.
- Once the documents have been verified by the authorities, the next stage will be medical examination.
Candidates should remember that they will have to qualify for each stage to make the final selection list.
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Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.