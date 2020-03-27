Karnataka TET 2019-2020 New Exam date announced: KARTET Exam on 11 April; Check Full Schedule

Karnataka Teacher’s Eligibility Test 2020 exam date has been announced by the Karnataka’s Department of Public Instruction at schooleducation.kar.nic.in in PDF Download format. Karnataka TET Exam will now be held on 11 April 2020, instead of 12 April, as announced earlier by the Karnataka board. Initially, KARTET Exam was scheduled to be held on 15th March. However, the exam was postponed due to the SSLC Exam. For the new exam date, new KARTET Hall Ticket 2020 will be released now. In this article, we have shared below the notification PDF of the KARTET 2019-20 exam along with the latest exam schedule and other updates. Check these details and brush up your preparations now for the Karnataka TET 2020 exam.

Karnataka TET Paper 1 and Paper 2 will be held on the same day on 11th April. The KARTET Paper 1 will be held from 9:30 am to 12:00; while the Paper 2 will be held from 2:00 to 4:30 pm. The Karnataka TET Hall Ticket 2020 will contain the exam date and time allotted for each candidate. Candidates will be required to appear for the exam and secure KARTET passing marks in order to qualify the exam and fetch the Karnataka TET Eligibility Certificate. Check below the most commonly asked questions on KARTET 2019-2020 exam below.

Let's first have a look at Karnataka TET Exam Date Notification below along with the latest KARTET Exam schedule:

Karnataka TET Exam Schedule 2020

Have a look at the exam schedule of Karnataka Teacher’s Eligibility Test 2020 below:

Paper Timing Duration Marks Karnataka TET Paper-I 9.30 AM to 12.00 PM 2.30 hours 150 Karnataka TET Paper-II 2.00 PM to 04.30 PM 2.30 hours 150

Karnataka TET 2020: FAQs

Q1. What is the new Karnataka TET Exam Date 2020?

Answer: The KARTET 2019 exam will be held on 11 April 2020.

Q2. When will Karnataka board release KARTET Hall Ticket 2020?

Answer: The new KARTET Hall Ticket will release a week before the exam.

Q3. What is the time duration of KARTET Paper 1?

Answer: The time duration of both Paper 1 and Paper 2 is 2.30 hours.

Q4. What are the passing marks for Karnataka TET exam?

Answer: The passing marks for General category candidates are 90 out of 150 marks and for the reserved category candidates SC/ST/OBS the passing marks are 82 out of 150.