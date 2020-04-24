Study at Home
Search

KCGMC Recruitment 2020: Application Invited for 70 Professor and Doctor for COVID 19

Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College, Karnal, (KCGMC Karnal) has invited applications for the  recruitment of retired Teaching Faculty/Doctors for a period of one year or till the age of 70 years or till the regular incumbent joins on contractual basis for COVID - 19. Eligible persons can apply for the posts on or before 29 April 2020.

Apr 24, 2020 18:18 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
KCGMC Recruitment 2020
KCGMC Recruitment 2020

KCGMC Recruitment 2020: Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College, Karnal, (KCGMC Karnal) has invited applications for the  recruitment of retired Teaching Faculty/Doctors for a period of one year or till the age of 70 years or till the regular incumbent joins on contractual basis for COVID - 19. Eligible persons can apply for the posts on or before 29 April 2020.

Important Date:

Last Date of Application - 29 April 2020

KCGMC Karnal Vacancy Details

Professor - 11 Posts

  • General Medicine-01
  • Obst. & Gynae. -01
  • Radiology- 02
  • Anesthesiology- 01
  • Community Medicine-01
  • General Surgery-01
  • Oto-Rhino-Laryngology-01
  • Ophthalmology- 01
  • Dermatology-01 Pulmonary
  • Medicine-01
  • Blood Bank-01

Associate Professor - Total 27 posts

  • Anatomy-01
  • Physiology-01
  • Bio-Chemistry-01
  • General Medicine-03
  • Obst. & Gynae. -04
  • Radiology-01
  • Orthopedics-01
  • Forensic Medicine-02
  • Pediatrics-01
  • Anesthesiology-01
  • Pathology-02
  • Microbiology-01
  • Pharmacology- 01
  •  Community Medicine-01
  • General Surgery-03
  • Dermatology-01
  • Pulmonary Medicine-01
  • Blood Bank-01

Assistant Professor - 30 Posts

  • Biochemistry-03
  • General Medicine-04
  • Obst. & Gynae.-01
  • Radiology-02
  • Forensic Medicine-03
  • Microbiology-04
  • Community Medicine-05
  • Epidemiologist-cum-Assistant
  • Professor-01
  • General Surgery-03
  • Oto-Rhino-Laryngology-01
  • Ophthalmology - 01
  • Pulmonary Medicine-02

Assistant Professor (Medical/Surgical/Super specialty) - 2 Posts

  • Gastroenterology - 01
  • Nephrology - 01

Eligibility Criteria for Teaching Faculty/Doctors Posts

Educational Qualification :

  • Professor - A basic , University qualification included in the Schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act. M.D./M.S./DNB Qualification recognized by the Medical Council ofIndia in the subject Concerned. 9 years teaching experience in the specialty concerned after requisite postgraduate degree out of which at least four years should be as Associate Professor/equivalent post in the specialty concerned in permitted/approved/recognized Medical College
  • Associate Professor - A basic University qualification included in the Schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act, r9s6 (roz of1956).(z) M.D./M.S./DNB Qualification recognized by the Medical Council of India in the subject Concerned.Experience:- Five years teaching experience in the specialty concerned after requisite postgraduate degree out of which at least four years should be as Assistant Professor/equivalent post in the special by concerned in permitted/approved/recognized Medical College.
  • Assistant Professor - A basic University qualification included in the Schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. M.D./M.S./DNB Qualification or D.M./M.Ch./DNB for Medical/Surgical Super-specialties, recognized by the recognized by the Medical Council of India in the subject Concerned.Experience:- Three years teaching experience in the specialty concerned in a permitted/approved recognized medical college as Resident/Registrar/Demonstrator/Tutor, out of which one year should be after requisite Post-Graduate /Qualification

 

Official Notification Download Here

Click Here

Official Website Link

Click Here

Download our Sarkari Naukri app from Play Store

How to Apply for KCGMC Karnal Teaching Faculty/Doctors Posts 2020

 The application (along with all relevant documents including copy of retirement and relieving orders) may be submitted by hand/by post in the Office of Director, Kalpana Chawla Govt. Medical College & Hospital, Karnal or through email at official mail id i.e. kcgmckarnal13@gmail.com on or before 29 April 2020

Related Stories