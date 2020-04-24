KCGMC Recruitment 2020: Application Invited for 70 Professor and Doctor for COVID 19

KCGMC Recruitment 2020: Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College, Karnal, (KCGMC Karnal) has invited applications for the recruitment of retired Teaching Faculty/Doctors for a period of one year or till the age of 70 years or till the regular incumbent joins on contractual basis for COVID - 19. Eligible persons can apply for the posts on or before 29 April 2020.
Important Date:
Last Date of Application - 29 April 2020
KCGMC Karnal Vacancy Details
Professor - 11 Posts
- General Medicine-01
- Obst. & Gynae. -01
- Radiology- 02
- Anesthesiology- 01
- Community Medicine-01
- General Surgery-01
- Oto-Rhino-Laryngology-01
- Ophthalmology- 01
- Dermatology-01 Pulmonary
- Medicine-01
- Blood Bank-01
Associate Professor - Total 27 posts
- Anatomy-01
- Physiology-01
- Bio-Chemistry-01
- General Medicine-03
- Obst. & Gynae. -04
- Radiology-01
- Orthopedics-01
- Forensic Medicine-02
- Pediatrics-01
- Anesthesiology-01
- Pathology-02
- Microbiology-01
- Pharmacology- 01
- Community Medicine-01
- General Surgery-03
- Dermatology-01
- Pulmonary Medicine-01
- Blood Bank-01
Assistant Professor - 30 Posts
- Biochemistry-03
- General Medicine-04
- Obst. & Gynae.-01
- Radiology-02
- Forensic Medicine-03
- Microbiology-04
- Community Medicine-05
- Epidemiologist-cum-Assistant
- Professor-01
- General Surgery-03
- Oto-Rhino-Laryngology-01
- Ophthalmology - 01
- Pulmonary Medicine-02
Assistant Professor (Medical/Surgical/Super specialty) - 2 Posts
- Gastroenterology - 01
- Nephrology - 01
Eligibility Criteria for Teaching Faculty/Doctors Posts
Educational Qualification :
- Professor - A basic , University qualification included in the Schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act. M.D./M.S./DNB Qualification recognized by the Medical Council ofIndia in the subject Concerned. 9 years teaching experience in the specialty concerned after requisite postgraduate degree out of which at least four years should be as Associate Professor/equivalent post in the specialty concerned in permitted/approved/recognized Medical College
- Associate Professor - A basic University qualification included in the Schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act, r9s6 (roz of1956).(z) M.D./M.S./DNB Qualification recognized by the Medical Council of India in the subject Concerned.Experience:- Five years teaching experience in the specialty concerned after requisite postgraduate degree out of which at least four years should be as Assistant Professor/equivalent post in the special by concerned in permitted/approved/recognized Medical College.
- Assistant Professor - A basic University qualification included in the Schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. M.D./M.S./DNB Qualification or D.M./M.Ch./DNB for Medical/Surgical Super-specialties, recognized by the recognized by the Medical Council of India in the subject Concerned.Experience:- Three years teaching experience in the specialty concerned in a permitted/approved recognized medical college as Resident/Registrar/Demonstrator/Tutor, out of which one year should be after requisite Post-Graduate /Qualification
Official Notification Download Here
Official Website Link
How to Apply for KCGMC Karnal Teaching Faculty/Doctors Posts 2020
The application (along with all relevant documents including copy of retirement and relieving orders) may be submitted by hand/by post in the Office of Director, Kalpana Chawla Govt. Medical College & Hospital, Karnal or through email at official mail id i.e. kcgmckarnal13@gmail.com on or before 29 April 2020