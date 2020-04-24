KCGMC Recruitment 2020: Application Invited for 70 Professor and Doctor for COVID 19

KCGMC Recruitment 2020: Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College, Karnal, (KCGMC Karnal) has invited applications for the recruitment of retired Teaching Faculty/Doctors for a period of one year or till the age of 70 years or till the regular incumbent joins on contractual basis for COVID - 19. Eligible persons can apply for the posts on or before 29 April 2020.

Important Date:

Last Date of Application - 29 April 2020

KCGMC Karnal Vacancy Details

Professor - 11 Posts

General Medicine-01

Obst. & Gynae. -01

Radiology- 02

Anesthesiology- 01

Community Medicine-01

General Surgery-01

Oto-Rhino-Laryngology-01

Ophthalmology- 01

Dermatology-01 Pulmonary

Medicine-01

Blood Bank-01

Associate Professor - Total 27 posts

Anatomy-01

Physiology-01

Bio-Chemistry-01

General Medicine-03

Obst. & Gynae. -04

Radiology-01

Orthopedics-01

Forensic Medicine-02

Pediatrics-01

Anesthesiology-01

Pathology-02

Microbiology-01

Pharmacology- 01

Community Medicine-01

General Surgery-03

Dermatology-01

Pulmonary Medicine-01

Blood Bank-01

Assistant Professor - 30 Posts

Biochemistry-03

General Medicine-04

Obst. & Gynae.-01

Radiology-02

Forensic Medicine-03

Microbiology-04

Community Medicine-05

Epidemiologist-cum-Assistant

Professor-01

General Surgery-03

Oto-Rhino-Laryngology-01

Ophthalmology - 01

Pulmonary Medicine-02

Assistant Professor (Medical/Surgical/Super specialty) - 2 Posts

Gastroenterology - 01

Nephrology - 01

Eligibility Criteria for Teaching Faculty/Doctors Posts



Educational Qualification :

Professor - A basic , University qualification included in the Schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act. M.D./M.S./DNB Qualification recognized by the Medical Council ofIndia in the subject Concerned. 9 years teaching experience in the specialty concerned after requisite postgraduate degree out of which at least four years should be as Associate Professor/equivalent post in the specialty concerned in permitted/approved/recognized Medical College

Associate Professor - A basic University qualification included in the Schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act, r9s6 (roz of1956).(z) M.D./M.S./DNB Qualification recognized by the Medical Council of India in the subject Concerned.Experience:- Five years teaching experience in the specialty concerned after requisite postgraduate degree out of which at least four years should be as Assistant Professor/equivalent post in the special by concerned in permitted/approved/recognized Medical College.

Assistant Professor - A basic University qualification included in the Schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. M.D./M.S./DNB Qualification or D.M./M.Ch./DNB for Medical/Surgical Super-specialties, recognized by the recognized by the Medical Council of India in the subject Concerned.Experience:- Three years teaching experience in the specialty concerned in a permitted/approved recognized medical college as Resident/Registrar/Demonstrator/Tutor, out of which one year should be after requisite Post-Graduate /Qualification

Official Notification Download Here Click Here Official Website Link Click Here

Download our Sarkari Naukri app from Play Store

How to Apply for KCGMC Karnal Teaching Faculty/Doctors Posts 2020

The application (along with all relevant documents including copy of retirement and relieving orders) may be submitted by hand/by post in the Office of Director, Kalpana Chawla Govt. Medical College & Hospital, Karnal or through email at official mail id i.e. kcgmckarnal13@gmail.com on or before 29 April 2020