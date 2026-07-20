KEA Answer Key 2026: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released the KEA Answer Key 2026 answer key for the Kannada language test conducted on July 19, 2026. Candidates who appeared in the written exam for Group 'A' and 'B' posts in various departments, corporations, and boards, as well as Civil Police Constable positions can download the answer key pdf through the official website at- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea. Candidates can submit objections, if any, regarding the published answer keys through the official website on or before July 22, 2026.

KEA Answer Key 2026 Download

The provisional answer key has been released in PDF format on the official website. Candidates who appeared in the written exam for Kannada language test held on July 19, 2026 can download the answer key through the link at the official website.

You can download the same directly through the link given below-