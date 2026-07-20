KEA Answer Key 2026 Out For Kannada Language Exam at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, Download Response Sheet PDF Here
KEA Answer Key 2026 has been released for the Kannada language test for Group 'A' and 'B' posts in various departments, corporations, and boards and Civil Police Constable positions at- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea. Candidates can raise their objections, if any till July 22. Check all details here.
KEA Answer Key 2026: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released the KEA Answer Key 2026 answer key for the Kannada language test conducted on July 19, 2026. Candidates who appeared in the written exam for Group 'A' and 'B' posts in various departments, corporations, and boards, as well as Civil Police Constable positions can download the answer key pdf through the official website at- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea. Candidates can submit objections, if any, regarding the published answer keys through the official website on or before July 22, 2026.
KEA Answer Key 2026 Download
The provisional answer key has been released in PDF format on the official website. Candidates who appeared in the written exam for Kannada language test held on July 19, 2026 can download the answer key through the link at the official website.
You can download the same directly through the link given below-
|KEA Answer Key 2026
|Download Link
KEA Answer Key 2026 Overview
Earlier the Commission had launched the recruitment drive for the recruitment of Group 'A' and 'B' posts in various departments, corporations, and boards, as well as Civil Police Constable positions The detailed information about the recruitment drive is summarized below.
|Particulars
|Details
|Organization
|Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA)
|Post Name
|Group 'A' and 'B' posts in various departments, corporations, and boards, as well as Civil Police Constable positions
|Category
|Answer Key
|Examination Date
|July 19, 2026
|Raise Objection Fee
|Rs. 25
|Last date to raise objection
|July 22, 2026
|Official Website
|https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/
How to check KEA Answer Key 2026?
To check and download the KEA Answer Key 2026 provisional answer key for Kannada Language Test, candidates should follow the given steps:
- Go to the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
- Click on the "Objection link for provisional key answers."
- A new page, the KEA Provisional Answer Key Objection Portal, will open.
- Input your KCET 2026 application number or registration number.
- Enter the first four characters of your name and your date of birth.
- Select the exam type and enter the displayed captcha code.
- Click the login button.
- Now review and follow the guidelines.
What Is The Fee Required To Raise Objection Against KEA Answer Key 2026?
When submitting objections, candidates will have to provide the details of the paper, exam date, version code, question number, and supporting documents in PDF format. To raise objections against the Kannada language test for the KEA Answer Key 2026 candidates will have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs. 25. Candidates should fill the form properly note that objections that lack fees, version codes, question numbers, or proper evidence will not be considered.
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