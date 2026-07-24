KEA Result 2026 Out For Kannada Language Test, Download Group-A/B And Civil Police Constable Posts PDF Link Here
KEA Result 2026 has been released by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) for the Kannada Language Test for the posts of Group 'A' and 'B' and others on its official website. Candidates who appeared in the Kannada language test can check their status at - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea. Check all details here.
KEA Result 2026: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has declared the result of the Kannada Language Test for the posts of Group 'A' and 'B' and others on its official website. Candidates who appeared in the Kannada language test for these posts can check their status on the official website. To check the result, you will have to use your login credentials to the link available at the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.
KEA Result 2026 Download Link
Earlier KEA had conducted the written exam for the Kannada Language Test for the posts of Group 'A' and 'B' and Civil Police Constable positions. The authority had released the provisional answer key and demanded the objection from the candidates. Now the result has been uploaded on the official website. Candidates can download the result pdf through the link given on the official website. Alternatively the result can also be downloaded directly through the link given below-
|KEA Result 2026
|Direct Link
KEA Result 2026 Highlights
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has published the provisional results for the Kannada language exam. The examination was conducted for Group-A and Group-B posts in various departments/corporations/boards, as well as for Civil Police Constable posts in the Police Department. Check overview of the recruitment drive given below-
|Particulars
|Details
|Organization
|Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA)
|Post Name
|Group 'A' and 'B' posts in various departments, corporations, and boards, as well as Civil Police Constable positions
|Category
|Result
|Exam typs
|Kannada language test
|Result Status
|Out
|Official Website
|https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/
How to download KEA Revised Answer Key 2026?
Candidates can download the KEA Result 2026 through the link available on the official website. You can follow the steps given below to download the same easily-
- Go to the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
- Click on the "Compulsory Kannada Language Test Result Link."
- A new page will open where you have to provide your login credentials to the link.
- Your result will be displayed on your screen.
- Download and save for future reference.
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