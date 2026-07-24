KEA Result 2026 Out For Kannada Language Test, Download Group-A/B And Civil Police Constable Posts PDF Link Here

KEA Result 2026: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has declared the result of the Kannada Language Test for the posts of Group 'A' and 'B' and others on its official website. Candidates who appeared in the Kannada language test for these posts can check their status on the official website. To check the result, you will have to use your login credentials to the link available at the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

KEA Result 2026 Download Link

Earlier KEA had conducted the written exam for the Kannada Language Test for the posts of Group 'A' and 'B' and Civil Police Constable positions. The authority had released the provisional answer key and demanded the objection from the candidates. Now the result has been uploaded on the official website. Candidates can download the result pdf through the link given on the official website. Alternatively the result can also be downloaded directly through the link given below-