Kerala GDS Result 2021 Announced on appost.in, Download Here

Kerala GDS Result 2021: Kerala Postal Circle has announced the result of Kerala Postal Circle Gramin Dak Sevaks or GDS on its website. The candidates who applied for Kerala GDS Recruitment 2021 for 1421 Posts can download their results through the official website.i.e.appost.in.

This recruitment is being done to recruit 1421 vacancies of Branch Postmaster, Assistant Branch Postmaster and Dak Sevak. The online application procedure was started on 8 March 2021. The last date of online applications was extended many times. The last date of submission of application forms was 24 April 2021.

The selection of the candidates is done on the merit of the candidates with reference to the post applied. The selection is subject to verification of original certificates and acceptance by the respective Recruiting Authority only. According to the notice, the result of 11 candidates has been withheld according to the orders received by the competent authorities.

How and Where to Download Kerala GDS Result 2021?

Visit the official website.i.e.appost.in. Click on the notice that reads ‘Kerala Circle (Cycle III) results released’ flashing on the homepage. A PDF will be opened. Download Kerala GDS Result 2021and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download Kerala GDS Result 2021

