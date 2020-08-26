Kerala PSC KAS 2020 Prelims Result announced @keralapsc.gov.in, Check List of Selected Candidates Here

Kerala PSC KAS 2020 Prelims Result: Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) has released the Kerala Administrative Services (KAS) Preliminary Exam 2020 Results on its website. All candidates who appeared in the KPSC KAS 2020 advised checking their result through the official website of KPSC.i.e.keralapsc.gov.in.

KPSC KAS 2020 Exam was held on 22 February 2020 at various exam centres of the state. The KPSC KAS Result has been uploaded at the official website in a form of PDF. Candidates can check the provisional prelims list by following the instructions given below.

How and Where to Download KPSC KAS Prelims Result 2020?

Go to the official website of Kerala PSC. i.e.keralapsc.gov.in.

Click on Result Section available on the homepage.

Click on Download KPSC KAS Prelims Result 2020 flashing on the notification page.

A PDF will be opened.

Candidates can download and save a copy for future reference.

All those whose number in the KPSC KAS Provisional List can appear for the final exam for selection to the post of KAS Officer (Junior Time Scale) Trainee Stream 1 (Category No. 186/19) in Kerala Administration service. All selected candidates are required to produce original documents at the time of documentation. The schedule for document verification will be intimated to the candidates through the official website. All candidates are advised to visit the official website for latest updates.

According to the notice released on KPSC, the revaluation of the answer sheets are not allowed but can be check after the publication of Ranked List. if any candidate wants to recheck his/her answer sheet, he/she may be download application form through the official website or get it from the enquiry section of any commission-free of cost.

The candidate will have to submit the application along with a prescribed fee of Rs. 85/- per paper under the Head of Account 0051-PSC-105 State PSC 99 Exam Fee addressed to the Deputy Secretary (Exams-2), Kerala Public Service Commission, Pattom, P.O. Thiruvananthapuram - 695004. No application will be entertained in other manner.

Download Kerala PSC KAS Result 2020 List 1

Download Kerala PSC KAS Result 2020 List 2

Candidates are advised to keep calm as the website server is slow due to heavy traffic on the official website. Candidates can check Kerala PSC KAS Prelims Result 2020 directly by clicking on the provided hyperlinks.