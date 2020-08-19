KMAT 2020 Admit Card released: Download it at kmatindia.com

KMAT Admit Card 2020: Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges Association (KPPGCA) will release KMAT 2020 admit card online for the aaspirants. KPPGCA declared that the KMAT admit card 2020 will be available in September 2020, 2nd week.

The KMAT Karnataka 2020 Admit Card will only be issued to only those candidates who have successfully completed the online registration process for the exam. Once released officially the KMAT hall ticket direct download link will be provided on this page, from where candidates can download their admit card. The KMAT hall ticket will contain important personal details as well as exam related information for the candidates appearing for the MBA entrance exam. Candidates appearing for the KMAT MBA exam can get the full details about the KMAT 2020 hall ticket below:

KMAT Admit Card 2020 – Important Dates

As per the latest updates, candidates can download the KMAT exam hall ticket from 2nd week of September by logging on the official website. Find out how to download your KMAT 2020 hall ticket here:

KMAT 2019 Event Event Date KMAT Admit Card Release 2nd week of September KMAT Exam Date 4th week of September

KMAT 2020 Admit Card Download Process

KMAT Karnataka 2020 admit card will be made available online on the official website. Candidates who have successfully completed the registration process for KMAT MBA entrance test will be provided a direct download link for KMAT hall ticket below. To avoid any problems or issues, candidates can follow the simple steps given below to download their KMAT admit cards easily.

Step 1 : Visit kmatindia.com for KMAT 2020 admit card

: Visit kmatindia.com for KMAT 2020 admit card Step 2 : Enter your KMAT Karnataka application number and your Date of Birth

: Enter your KMAT Karnataka application number and your Date of Birth Step 3 : Submit the information after cross-checking it

: Submit the information after cross-checking it Step 4 : Your KMAT 2020 admit card will be displayed / downloaded on the computer

: Your KMAT 2020 admit card will be displayed / downloaded on the computer Step 5: Take two printouts of the KMAT 2020 hall ticket for reference

By following these simple steps, candidates can easily download KMAT Karnataka 2020 admit card / hall ticket.

P.S.: The KMAT application number will be available in the registration email sent to your email ID during the registration / application process.

ID Proof in support of KMAT Admit Card 2020

KMAT 2020 admit card is a mandatory document that is a must have for any candidate taking up the MBA entrance test. In addition to the KMAT Admit Card, candidates will also have to carry a supporting Government issued ID proof, against which the information provided in the hall ticket will be verified. Candidates can carry their Driving License, Voter ID, Passport or any other ID proof for this purpose.

Details to be verified on KMAT Hall Ticket 2020

KMAT 2020 admit card carries personal information related to the candidate as well as some information related to the test. The personal information and exam information provided on the KMAT Admit Card must match the details provided on the Government issued ID card. In case of any mismatch, candidates will not be allowed to sit for the exam. Therefore, in case of spelling error or mismatch in the information on KMAT admit card, candidates can approach KPPGCA to get updated admit card. The following details need to be verified and cross-checked on the KMAT 2020 admit card:

Name of the Candidate

Candidate’s Photograph

Signature of the Candidate

Correspondence Address

KMAT Test venue Address

KMAT Test time slot details

KMAT Exam Instructions

KMAT Admit Card – Exam Guidelines

Candidates have to carry the KMAT Admit Card to the test centre; without admit card they will not be allowed entry in the exam hall

In case of mismatch in personal details of the candidate, the same needs to be brought to the notice of the KPPGCA and updated admit card has to be issued

Candidates have to report to the KMAT test centre at least 30 minutes prior to the KMAT exam time slot given to them

KMAT admit card has to be maintained and preserved until the announcement of KMAT Result and even after that during the counselling and selection process

