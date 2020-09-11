KMAT 2020: All about Eligibility, Exam Pattern, Syllabus, Admit Card and Institutes Covered

As per the latest notification by Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges Association (KPPGCA), the KMAT 2020 exam has been rescheduled to last week of October as per the recent news. There has been delay in the exam thisyear due to the spread of COVID19 which mandates the university to keep the health and safety of the aspirants at the forefront. Karnataka Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) is a state level management entrance exam conducted by KPPGCA (Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges Association) for admission to MBA/PGDM institutes located in Karnataka. The MBA entrance test is a gateway to more than 160 colleges that are affiliated by AICTE and recognised by KPPGCA. Students from all across the country and abroad can appear for KMAT Exam.

As per the reports of leading newspaper, nearly 10,000 students sit for one of the most sought after MBA entrance exam. KMAT is conducted in traditional mode which means it is a pen and paper based test and is conducted in the time span of 2 hours.

For more details about KMAT 2020 exam, read on to find out eligibility, exam pattern, syllabus, important dates and much more relevant information in this article:

KMAT 2020 Eligibility

Eligibility criteria are the first step to figure out if you can appear for the targeted MBA entrance exam. At this step, it is important to carefully read and understand each and every criteria that talks about your chances to appear in the KMAT exam. The basic requirement for an MBA admission seeker to sit for the KMAT exam is mentioned as under:

A candidate must have scored 50% aggregate marks at graduation level. He/she must possess Bachelors degree / Masters Degree from any recognised education body in Commerce, Management, Arts, Social Sciences, Engineering / Technology or equivalent For the SC/ST candidates, minimum 45% marks at the graduation level makes them eligible to appear for KMAT exam.

KMAT 2020 Registration Process

Registration process of KMAT exam is one of the most important steps to appear in the MBA entrance exam. For KMAT 2020 attempt, the registration window will commence from 10th June 2020 and will continue till 30th September 2020 as per the extended guidelines. The KMAT 2020 registration process will be done in online mode only. After the application form is duly filled with your true information, payment can be made through ONLINE mode. Remember that any wrong information can later lead to disqualification of your admission from the MBA institutes.

In case you face technical glitches while registering for the MBA exam, connect with the helpdesk of exam conducting body i.e. Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges Association (KPPGCA).

KMAT 2020 Exam Pattern

To appear in the MBA entrance exams, it is very crucial to understand the exam pattern. Gain in-depth understanding of exam pattern to fetch a rewarding percentile. Thereafter, candidates can also take help of mock tests to practise for the final attempt. KMAT exam comprises of 3 sections i.e. Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Quantitative Ability and Logical Reasoning. It is an objective type, pen and paper based test. The advantage of KMAT exam is, unlike other MBA exams that are conducted online and requires you to constantly stare at the screen; KMAT lets you solve the questions via pen-paper mode.

To get more details about KMAT exam, click on the link provided below and prepare for the exam at your best.

KMAT 2020 Exam Syllabus

Exam syllabus acts as a foundation stone to prepare for MBA entrance exams. For KMAT 2020, that is scheduled to take place on August 5, 2020, merely three weeks are left for the aspirants to prepare for the exams. Countdown has already begun and with so less time in hands to prepare for it, KMAT exam syllabus is the only document that can be your saviour.

The KMAT exam syllabus is easy to prepare, given that you invest time and energy constructively and in the right direction to ace the MBA exam. To know the content of the KMAT syllabus, click on the link provided below and find out the section-wise topics that can be expected in the final paper.

KMAT 2020 Selection Process

Selection process holds great significance in the whole admission process for the candidates aspiring to seek admission in the MBA/PGDM colleges of Karnataka. Appearing in KMAT exam is one part of the story, but there is a long way to go for a candidate. Between the KMAT score and MBA institute there are several formalities and processes that test your patience and you will have to face shortlisting at every stage.

From the day when you register for the KMAT exam, till the time you have not obtained admission in the KMAT accepting institute, your admission process is not over. Seek complete information pertaining to the steps involved after obtaining the KMAT scores. Check if KMAT colleges require a common form for shortlisting candidates or a separate application form needs to be filled for admission to the targeted colleges. Most important information is to find out about the dates of GD/PI/WAT that is followed after the written exam.

As the general trend for MBA Admission goes, the selection process involves these steps:

Appear for the KMAT written Exam Scores will be shared with management institutions and students Apply separately for participating colleges Appear in the GD/PI/WAT round of each college separately Wait for the shortlist of MBA institutes that accept KMAT Scores

KMAT 2020 Test Centers

Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges Association (KPPGCA) every year releases list of KMAT Test centers and add new test centers as well for the convenience of exam aspirants. This addition of test centers can be attributed to the growing popularity of KMAT exam that has now gained the status of national-level entrance exam from being a state level MBA entrance exam.

Students or candidates taking up KMAT 2020 exam get the option to choose preferable test city and test centre while filling KMAT 2020 application form. This feature makes KMAT registration process more admirable, as candidates do not have to remain anxious about the location of test centers to be revealed at the time of downloading KMAT Admit Card. The most important tip to remember is that exam takers must report at the KMAT Test centre 30 minutes prior to the scheduled test time. Find out the list of KMAT test centers at the link provided below:

KMAT 2020 Admit Card

The admit card of KMAT 2020 will be available for download in October 2020, onwards. KMAT Admit card is an essential document which every KMAT exam taker must have with them in order to appear for the MBA entrance exam. Admit card for KMAT exam is made available on the official website and all the candidates are expected to download their admit card from there. But due to heavy traffic, sometimes candidate will find it difficult to download the result on the day when result is announced. In order to avoid the rush, you can also download the Admit card from the link provided below

KMAT 2020 Result

KMAT exam result is one of the most awaited results for the exam aspirants waiting to seek admissions in the top MBA institutes of Karnataka. KMAT result decides your rank and possibility of getting admission in the best MBA institute after months of hard work. Especially when more than 160 MBA institutes have the potential to make your managerial career, it is strategically important that you should be aware of the cut-off being accepted by the KMAT institutes. KMAT 2020 result is expected to be announced in the 2nd or 3rd week of August 2020.

To obtain more information about downloading the KMAT result, do visit the link provided below and get all the essential information about the MBA entrance exam.

KMAT Institutes Covered

Score of KMAT exam is accepted by more than 160 MBA Institutes of Karnataka. The MBA entrance test is a gateway to top MBA colleges and the exam conducting body i.e. KPPGCA does not hold any counselling process to facilitate the MBA admissions in participating B-schools.

To find out the list of institutes accepting KMAT scores, click on the link provided below and get complete list of MBA institutes in which you wish to apply after appearing in the written test i.e. KMAT exam.

KMAT 2020 Important Dates

To appear in KMAT exam, it is important that all the interested and eligible candidates must follow the timeline. Missing even a single deadline can cost you a year of hard work and dedication. From the date when registration window opens, till the when your result is declared by KPPGCA, candidates must keep track of every event. The KMAT Exam calendar will help you maintain a chronological track of events.

Take a look at the important KMAT 2020 exam calendar

