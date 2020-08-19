KMAT Karnataka 2020 – List of Test Centres

KMAT 2020 Test Centres are announced by the exam conducting authority i.e. Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges Association (KPPGCA) as part of the exam notification. The test centres of KMAT Karnataka MBA entrance exam are selected by the candidates in the application form as per their preference. Students taking up the Karnataka Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) must ensure that the test centre that they pick is close to their residence so that it is easier for them to reach the KMAT 2020 test centre on the exam day. In this article you will will be able to find out complete list of KMAT Karnatak 2020 Test centres.

KMAT 2020 – Test Centres and Cities

The KPPGCA generally conducts the KMAT MBA exam at major cities across India and not just Karnataka. KMAT Test centres are chosen from these cities based on the infrastructure that they offer for the smooth organization of the MBA entrance test. As per the general trends, the KMAT 2020 exam will be held at the following test centres in the below given KMAT test cities.

Bagalkot,

Bangalore,

Belgaum,

Bellary,

Bijapur,

Davangere,

Gulbarga,

Hubli,

Mangalore,

Mysore,

Shimoga,

Tumkur,

Udupi

Aspirants should note that the test organizers i.e. KPPGCA, reserve the right to withdraw any center or add any new center. The aforementioned KMAT test centres and cities are listed as per the general trend followed by the KPPGCA for deciding the test centres and cities. The list would be updated after the release of the KMAT Karnataka 2020 exam notification if new test centres or cities are added to this list. Students taking up KMAT MBA entrance test can visit this page after the KMAT exam notification is released to get the updated list of KMAT 2020 test centres.

Selecting KMAT 2020 Test Centre

As discussed above, students or candidates taking up KMAT Karnataka exam are given the option to choose the test city and test centre as per their preference during the KMAT application process. Candidates can select their preferred KMAT test centre which is nearest and most convenient to them to ensure that they reach the centre on time on the exam day. However, the final right to award a test centre lies with KPPGCA, depending upon the seat availability at the centre. The details of the KMAT exam centre allotted to the candidate will be printed on the KMAT 2020 admit card.

KMAT 2020 Test Centres – Instructions for Students

Reaching the test centre for KMAT MBA entrance exam is pivotal for candidates. To ensure that candidates do not face any problems at the KMAT test centres, the exam conducting authority has set some guidelines for the candidates to follow:

KMAT Test Centre Reporting Time : Candidates are requested to report at the designated KMAT 2020 Test centre 30 minutes prior to the scheduled test time

: Candidates are requested to report at the designated KMAT 2020 Test centre 30 minutes prior to the scheduled test time KMAT Test Centre Address : The complete address of the KMAT 2020 test centre would be provided on the admit card for the MBA entrance test. Candidates must locate the test centre in advance to avoid the last minute rush.

: The complete address of the KMAT 2020 test centre would be provided on the admit card for the MBA entrance test. Candidates must locate the test centre in advance to avoid the last minute rush. KMAT 2020 Admit Card : Candidates are required to carry KMAT 2020 admit card to the test centre and produce the same before the invigilator when demanded

: Candidates are required to carry KMAT 2020 admit card to the test centre and produce the same before the invigilator when demanded No Electronic Devices : Candidates are not allowed to carry electronic devices such as calculators, smart watches, mobile phones and pagers to the KMAT test centre

: Candidates are not allowed to carry electronic devices such as calculators, smart watches, mobile phones and pagers to the KMAT test centre No Bags Policy: Candidates will not be allowed to carry bags or luggage in the KMAT Karnataka 2020 exam hall as per the exam policy. Even outstation candidates carrying luggage will have to keep their bags outside the exam hall for the test duration.

Also Read: About KMAT Exam Eligibility Criteria – Click Here

Also Read: About KMAT Exam Syllabus – Click Here

Also Read: About KMAT Test Centers – Click Here

Also Read: About KMAT Exam Pattern – Click Here

Also Read: About KMAT Exam Registration Process – Click Here

Also Read: About KMAT Exam Important Dates – Click Here

Also Read: About KMAT List of Participating Institutes – Click Here

Also Read: About KMAT Selection Process – Click Here