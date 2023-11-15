Konkan Railway Recruitment 2023 Notification For 190 Apprenticeship, Apply Online

Konkan Railway Recruitment 2023 is out for 190 Apprenticeship Posts on the official website. Candidates can check the detailed information below which includes the educational qualification, age limit, salary and other important details for Konkan Railway Recruitment 2023

Konkan Railway Recruitment 2023: The Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (Konkan Railway) has released the recruitment notification for 190 Apprenticeship Posts on its official website. The application process for recruitment to the above posts started on the official website and the last date to submit the online application form is December 9. The eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts after visiting the official website - konkanrailway.com

The details like age limit, eligibility, application process, salary, and educational qualification can be checked here.

Konkan Railway Apprenticeship Recruitment 2023

Konkan Railway notification for the recruitment of 190 Apprenticeships has been released. The application process for the post started on November 15. All the essential information related to the recruitment process has been tabulated below

Konkan Railway Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority Konkan Railway Corporation Limited Posts Name Apprenticeship Posts Total Posts 190 Mode of Application Online Vacancy Announced on November 10, 2023 Application Start Date November 10, 2023 Application End Date December 9, 2023

Konkan Railway Apprenticeship Notification PDF

Candidates can download the Konkan Railway Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 190 Posts announced. Download the official notification of Konkan Railway Recruitment 2023 through the link given below.

Apprenticeship Download PDF

What is the Application Fee For Konkan Railway Apprenticeship?

Candidates can fill out the Konkan Railway application from the official website. The link to apply for the posts is activated. Candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully before applying for the posts. The application fee for Konkan Railway is Rs 100 whereas those belonging to SC/ST/Female/Minorities/Economically Weaker Section need not pay any application fees.

Category Application Fee All Candidates Rs 100 SC/ST/Female/Minorities/EWS Nill

Posts For Konkan Railway Apprenticeship Posts

A total of 190 Posts were announced by Konkan Railway for Apprenticeship. A detailed vacancy is tabulated below

Subject Vacancies Civil Engineering 30 Electrical Engineering 20 Electronics Engineering 10 Mechanical Engineering 20 Diploma (Civil) 30 Diploma (Electrical) 20 Diploma (Electronics) 10 Diploma (Mechanical) 20 General Stream Graduates 30 Total 190

What is the Konkan Railway Apprenticeship Eligibility and Age Limit

The eligibility criteria and age limit for Konkan Railway Recruitment 2023 have been released by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the details of the Konkan Railway Recruitment 2023 Educational Qualification and Eligibility criteria.

Age Limit:

The age of the candidate should be between 18-25 years as on 01.09.2023 (DOB between 01.09.1998 to 01.09.2005). There will be upper age relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST candidates and 3 years for

OBC-NCL candidates, subject to submission of required documents at the time of document verification

Konkan Railway Apprenticeship Stipend 2023

The stipend for Graduate Apprentices will be Rs 9000 p.m. and for Technician (Diploma) Apprentices will be Rs 8000 p.m.

Steps to Apply for the Konkan Railway Apprenticeship

Below we have the steps to apply for the posts for the ease of candidates

Step 1: Visit the Official Website - konkanrailway.com

Step 2: Click on Recruitment then on the Careers notification button

Step 2: Click on the Apply link of Trainee Apprentices under Apprentices Act, 1961/1973 (as amended)

Step 3: Click on the Apply Online button and fill in the required details. On submission, a unique number will be generated. Note the number for future reference.

Step 4: Pay the required fees wherever applicable.

Step 5: Download and print the application fees for future reference