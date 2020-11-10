KPSC 2020 Date Announced for Assistant/ FDA (RPC & HK) Posts @kpsc.kar.nic.in, Details Here

KPSC Exam Date: Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) has announced exam dates for the recruitment of Assistant/ First Division Assistant (FDA) (RPC & HK) vacancies. All such candidates applied for KPSC Recruitment 2020 can appear for KPSC Assistant/ FDA (RPC & HK) Exam 2020 on 23 and 24 January 2021 at the allotted exam centre.

Initially, the commission had scheduled the KPSC Assistant/ FDA (RPC & HK) Exam Date 2020 on 9 May 2020 which was postponed to 10 May 2020. The commission will release Assistant/ FDA (RPC & HK) Exam Admit Card 2020 in due course at its website. All candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly for latest updates.

The commission will recruit 1112 vacancies for the post of Assistant/ First Division Assistant (FDA) (RPC & HK) out of which 975 are reserved for RPC and 137 are for HK.

Check KPSC Assistant/ First Division Assistant Exam Date 2020

How and Where to Download KPSC Assistant/ First Division Assistant Admit Card 2020?

Visit the official website.i.e.kpsc.kar.nic.in. Click on KPSC Assistant/ First Division Assistant Admit Card 2020 flashing on the homepage. Then, it will redirect you to a new page. Enter Registration Number, Date of Birth and other details. The KPSC Assistant/ First Division Assistant Admit Card 2020 will be displayed. The candidates can download KPSC Assistant/ First Division Assistant 2020 Admit Card and save it for future reference.

Latest Government Jobs:

ISRO SAC Apprentice Recruitment 2020 Notification Released @sac.gov.in, Opportunity for Graduates & Diploma Holders, Apply Online

MOEF Legal Associate Recruitment 2020: 25 Vacancies Notified, Earn Upto 60,00, Apply before 17 November

ONGC MO Recruitment 2020 Notification OUT @ongcindia.com, 33 Vacancies Notified for Medical Officer Posts