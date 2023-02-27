KPSC AE 2021 Answer Key Released @kpsc.kar.nic.in: Download PDF, Raise Objection & Other Details Here

KPSC AE Answer Key 2023 has been released by the Karnataka Public Service Commission for Assistant Engineer (Grade 1) posts. The commission has also asked for objections on the provisional answer key. The answer key has been released on the official website of KPSC i.e., kpsc.kar.nic.in Candidates can check the details related to the answer key and pdf link here.

Candidates appearing in the written exam for the post of Assistant Engineer (Grade 1) can download the KPSC AE Answer Key 2022 from the official website-kpsc.kar.nic.in

The exam was held offline, and candidates were required to complete two papers - Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper 1 was general studies, and Paper 2 was based on the candidate's specific subject choice.

The KPSC 2022 exam for the post of Assistant Engineer (Grade 1) was conducted on 25th and 26th February. The commission has released the provisional answer key today i.e., 27th February 2023 and has also demanded objections related to the answer key.

The candidates will have to pay Rs 50/- per objection for the KPSC Answer Key 2023. Notably the candidates must raise objections before 6th March 2023 5:30 pm. The candidates must raise their objections before the deadline.

Process to Download KPSC AE Answer Key 2022

Go to the official website of KPSC i.e., kpsc.kar.nic.in Click on the notification link that reads ‘Key answers for the examination held on 26-02-2023 to the post of Assistant Engineer in the dept. of Rural Drinking Water & Sanitation published’ Again click on the link Key Answers (497 & 498) and Key Objections (497 & 498). Download the Provisional Answer Keys and save it for future reference.

KPSC AE Answer Key 2022 Download

Candidates can check the direct link to download the answer key here.

KPSC Assistant Engineer Answer Key 2022 Exam Name Answer Key Objection Form 497 Click Here Click Here 498 Click Here Click Here

