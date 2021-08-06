KSET 2021: Official Answer Key Released @kset.uni-mysore.ac.in; Check Deadline To Raise Objection

KSET 2021: Answer key of The Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2021 has been released online at kset.uni-mysore.ac.in. Now candidates can check the answers and if they find any issue then they can object till 23 August 2021. The answer key available on the official website is provisional and based on the objection of students it might be further updated. Candidates are advised to go through the KSET 2021 answer key and in case of any objection they should raise it before the deadline.

Steps to access KSET 2021 Answer Key:

The process to access KSET 2021 answer key is very simple and it as follow

- Visit Official Website (kset.uni-mysore.ac.in)

- Search the answer key in the news and events section.

- Click on the link

- A new tab will open and under 2021 you will get an option to access provisional answer keys.

- Subject-wise answer key will be available.

- Click to download PDF

Candidates should be aware that they would be charged Rs. 100 per question if they raise objections. According to the official notification, the whole money will be returned to the candidates in their bank account if the objections are valid. Also, no objection will be considered after the deadline 23 (August 2021).

As per the notification, the KSET's judgement on the challenges is final, and the results will be announced based on the Final Answer Keys, which will be made available on the KSET website. Every year, the Karnataka State Eligibility Test is held to recruit merit-based applicants for Assistant Professorships and Lectureships in Karnataka. For complete detail, visit the official website.