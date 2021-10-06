KSP PI Answer Key 2021 Released, Submit Objection @psicivilnhk20.ksp-online.in

Karnataka State Police (KSP) has released the answer key of written test for the post of Police Sub Inspector (PSI) Civi

KSP PSI Admit Card 2020 Download: Karnataka State Police (KSP) has released the answer key of written test for the post of Police Sub Inspector (PSI) Civil. The link for submitting objections is also activated on psicivilnhk20.ksp-online.in. Candidates can download PSI Answer Key and Raise Objection through the official website. KSP PI Answer Key Link is also provided in this article

KSP PSI Answer Key Download Link

The official website reads, "PROVISIONAL ANSWER KEY And Objection Format has been uploaded"

How to Download KSP PSI Answer Key 2021 ?

Visit KSP PSI 2020 Website - psicivilnhk20.ksp-online.in

Now, go to ‘My Application’ link available at the top of the homepage

Provide your Application Number and date of Birth and Click on ‘Submit’ Button

Download KSP Answer Key

Submit Objection, if any