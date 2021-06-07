KSP Recruitment 2021 for 84 Scientific Officer Posts, Apply Online for Karnataka Police Jobs @recruitment.ksp.gov.in

Karnataka State Police (KSP) is hiring for 84 Scientific Officer. Karnataka State Police Scientific Officer Recruitment Application Link is available from 07 June 2021 on official website i.e. recruitment.ksp.gov.in. The last date of application is 07 July 2021.

KSP Scientific Officer Notification

KSP Scientific Officer Online Application Link

KSP Scientific Officer Important Dates

Starting Date of KSP Scientific Officer Online Application - 07 June 2021 from 10 AM

Last Date for Submitting KSP Scientific Officer Online Application - 07 July 2021

Last Date for Submitting KSP Scientific Officer Application Fee - 09 July 2021 till 6 PM

KSP Scientific Officer Vacancy Details

Scientific Officer - 84 Posts

Biology-12

Chemistry-08

Narcotics-02

Physics- 05

DNA- 02

Unquestioned Document-10

Fire Astra- 06

Forensic Psychology- 01

Computer Forensic- 05

Mobile Forensic- 05

Audio Video- 05

Toxicology- 21

Photography- 02

Karnataka Police Scientific Officer Salary:

Rs.40,900/- to Rs.78.200/- per month

KSP Scientific Officer Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Master's Degree; M.Sc; M.Tech; Post Graduation; Degree/Diploma in the concerned discipline/subject applied for with minimum 55% marks (aggregate) from a recognised University.

Experience:

Must have not less than two years research experience as a research scholar in any research institution recognized by the Government.

Age Limit: GM - 21 to 35 Years OBC (2A/2B/3A & 3B) - 21 to 28 Years SC,ST, CAT-1 - 21 to 40 Years

KSP Scientific Officer Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of written test

KSP Scientific Officer Syllabus

Biology_&_DNA

CFS_MFS_AVFS

FAS _&_PS

Forensic_Psychology

Photography

Question Document

Toxicology_Narcotics_Chemistry

How to Apply for KSP Scientific Officer Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Karnataka Police Recruitment through online mode on rec21.ksp-online.in from 07 June to 07 July 2021.

Application Fee

GM & OBC (2A,2B,3A,3B) - Rs. 250

SC , ST, CAT-01 - Rs. 100