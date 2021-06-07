KSP Recruitment 2021 for 84 Scientific Officer Posts, Apply Online for Karnataka Police Jobs @recruitment.ksp.gov.in

KSP Recruitment 2021 Notification: Karnataka State Police (KSP) has published a notification for the post of Scientific Officer on recruitment.ksp.gov.in. Karnataka State Police Scientific Officer Recruitment Application Link is available from 07 June 2021 on official website i.e http://fsl21.ksponline.co.in. The last date of application is 07 July 2021.
KSP Scientific Officer Notification
KSP Scientific Officer Online Application Link
KSP Scientific Officer Important Dates
- Starting Date of KSP Scientific Officer Online Application - 07 June 2021 from 10 AM
- Last Date for Submitting KSP Scientific Officer Online Application - 07 July 2021
- Last Date for Submitting KSP Scientific Officer Application Fee - 09 July 2021 till 6 PM
KSP Scientific Officer Vacancy Details
Scientific Officer - 84 Posts
- Biology-12
- Chemistry-08
- Narcotics-02
- Physics- 05
- DNA- 02
- Unquestioned Document-10
- Fire Astra- 06
- Forensic Psychology- 01
- Computer Forensic- 05
- Mobile Forensic- 05
- Audio Video- 05
- Toxicology- 21
- Photography- 02
Karnataka Police Scientific Officer Salary:
Rs.40,900/- to Rs.78.200/- per month
KSP Scientific Officer Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
Master's Degree; M.Sc; M.Tech; Post Graduation; Degree/Diploma in the concerned discipline/subject applied for with minimum 55% marks (aggregate) from a recognised University.
Experience:
Must have not less than two years research experience as a research scholar in any research institution recognized by the Government.
- Age Limit:
- GM - 21 to 35 Years
- OBC (2A/2B/3A & 3B) - 21 to 28 Years
- SC,ST, CAT-1 - 21 to 40 Years
KSP Scientific Officer Selection Process
The selection will be done on the basis of written test
KSP Scientific Officer Syllabus
Toxicology_Narcotics_Chemistry
How to Apply for KSP Scientific Officer Recruitment 2021 ?
Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Karnataka Police Recruitment through online mode on rec21.ksp-online.in from 07 June to 07 July 2021.
Application Fee
GM & OBC (2A,2B,3A,3B) - Rs. 250
SC , ST, CAT-01 - Rs. 100