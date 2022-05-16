KTET 2022 Qualifying Marks: Check Expected & Previous Years Cut-off, Download Official Answer Key PDF

KTET 2022 Answer Key & Expected Cut-Off: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan successfully conducted the KTET 2022 Written Exam on 4th & 5th May 2022 in different shifts for different categories I, II, III, IV for recruitment of Teachers for Lower Primary, Upper Primary, and High School Classes in Kerala. Candidates shortlisted in the KTET 2022 Written Exam will be called for the Interview. All shortlisted candidates further will be required to give a demonstration class for showcasing their teaching skills.

The KTET Result 2022 is expected to be released in June 2022 (Tentative). In this article, candidates can check the KTET 2022 Qualifying Marks: Expected & Previous Years Cut-off, and Download Official Answer Key PDF.

About Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET)

K-TET is an examination to assess the quality of teacher candidates for Lower Primary, Upper Primary and High School Classes in Kerala. The RTE Act 2009 directs the State to ensure the quality requirement for recruitment of teachers. The persons recruited as teachers should possess the essential aptitude and ability to meet the challenges of teaching at all levels of schooling.

Kerala TET 2022 Calendar/Important Dates

Kerala TET 2022 Events Important Dates Notification Release Date 7th February 2022 Application Start Date 9th February 2022 Application End Date 19th February 2022 Admit Card Release Date 25th February 2022 Admit Card Download Date 25th February 2022 to 5th May 2022 Written Exam Dates 4th May & 5th May 2022 Answer Key Release Date 13th May 2022 Written Exam Result Date June 2022 (Tentative)

KTET 2022 Qualifying Marks & Expected Cut-off

Candidates who appeared in the KTET 2022 Written Exam are required to qualify the exam by achieving the expected KTET Cut-off 2022. Here, we have shared the minimum qualifying marks for KTET 2022 for different categories (General/ST/ST/OBC/Physically Handicapped and Visually Impaired).

Category Qualifying percentage (Out of 150 marks) Qualifying marks (Out of 150 marks) General 65% 97.5 SC/ST/OBC 60% 90 PH and Visually impaired candidates 60% 90

KTET Previous Years Cut-off Marks

Category Qualifying percentage (Out of 150 marks) Qualifying marks (Out of 150 marks) General 60% 90 SC/ST/OBC 55% 82 PH and Visually impaired candidates 55% 82

KTET 2022 Official Answer Key PDF

Category Download PDF K-TET I PDF K-TET II PDF

KTET 2022 Provisional Answer Key Objection

Candidates can file their complaint/objection regarding the provisional answer key published on the official website of the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan till 19th May 2022 upto 5 PM. The KTET 2022 Provisional Answer Key Objection PDF is available below.

KTET 2022 Provisional Answer Key Objection PDF