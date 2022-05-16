Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

KTET 2022 Qualifying Marks: Check Expected & Previous Years Cut-off, Download Official Answer Key PDF

KTET 2022 Answer Key Released. Candidates can download the official subject-wise provisional answer key (Category-I & II). Check KET Cut-Off 2022 (Expected & Previous Years).

Created On: May 16, 2022 14:01 IST
Modified On: May 16, 2022 14:01 IST
KTET 2022 Answer Key & Expected Cut-Off: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan successfully conducted the KTET 2022 Written Exam on 4th & 5th May 2022 in different shifts for different categories I, II, III, IV for recruitment of Teachers for Lower Primary, Upper Primary, and High School Classes in Kerala. Candidates shortlisted in the KTET 2022 Written Exam will be called for the Interview. All shortlisted candidates further will be required to give a demonstration class for showcasing their teaching skills.

The KTET Result 2022 is expected to be released in June 2022 (Tentative). In this article, candidates can check the KTET 2022 Qualifying Marks: Expected & Previous Years Cut-off, and Download Official Answer Key PDF.

About Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET)

K-TET is an examination to assess the quality of teacher candidates for Lower Primary, Upper Primary and High School Classes in Kerala. The RTE Act 2009 directs the State to ensure the quality requirement for recruitment of teachers. The persons recruited as teachers should possess the essential aptitude and ability to meet the challenges of teaching at all levels of schooling.

Kerala TET 2022 Calendar/Important Dates

Kerala TET 2022 Events

Important Dates

Notification Release Date

7th February 2022

Application Start Date

9th February 2022

Application End Date

19th February 2022

Admit Card Release Date

25th February 2022

Admit Card Download Date

25th February 2022 to 5th May 2022

Written Exam Dates

4th May & 5th May 2022

Answer Key Release Date

13th May 2022

Written Exam Result Date

June 2022 (Tentative)

KTET 2022 Qualifying Marks & Expected Cut-off

Candidates who appeared in the KTET 2022 Written Exam are required to qualify the exam by achieving the expected KTET Cut-off 2022. Here, we have shared the minimum qualifying marks for KTET 2022 for different categories (General/ST/ST/OBC/Physically Handicapped and Visually Impaired).

Category

Qualifying percentage (Out of 150 marks)

Qualifying marks (Out of 150 marks)

General

65%

97.5

SC/ST/OBC

60%

90

PH and Visually impaired candidates

60%

90

KTET Previous Years Cut-off Marks

Category

Qualifying percentage (Out of 150 marks)

Qualifying marks (Out of 150 marks)

General

60%

90

SC/ST/OBC

55%

82

PH and Visually impaired candidates

55%

82

KTET 2022 Official Answer Key PDF

Category

Download PDF

K-TET I

PDF

K-TET II

PDF

KTET 2022 Provisional Answer Key Objection

Candidates can file their complaint/objection regarding the provisional answer key published on the official website of the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan till 19th May 2022 upto 5 PM. The KTET 2022 Provisional Answer Key Objection PDF is available below.

KTET 2022 Provisional Answer Key Objection PDF

FAQ

Q1. How many marks needed to qualify KTET Exam?

KTET 2022 Qualifying Marks: General (97.5), SC/ST/OBC (90), PH & Visually Impaired (90).

Q2. Where can I download KTET 2022 Answer Key Official PDF?

Read our article KTET 2022 Qualifying Marks: Check Expected & Previous Years Cut-off, Download Official Answer Key PDF.

Q3. What is the selection process for Kerala TET 2022?

KTET 2022 Selection Process Comprises A Written Exam Followed By An Interview For Candidates Who Qualify. All Shortlisted Candidates Further Will Be Required To A Give A Demonstration Class For Showcasing Their Teaching Skills.

Q4. When will KTET 2022 Result be released?

KTET 2022 Result Is expected to be released in June 2022 (Tentative).

Q5. What is the exam date of KTET 2022?

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will be conducting the KTET 2022 Written Exam on 4th & 5th May 2022 in different shifts for different categories I, II, III, IV for recruitment of Teachers for Lower Primary, Upper Primary, and High School Classes in Kerala.
