KTET Answer Key 2022 (Released) @ktet.kerala.gov.in: Download Kerala TET Feb PDF Here

KTET Answer Key 2022 PDFs have been released by Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan on ktet.kerala.gov.in. Candidates can download Kerala TET Feb Answer Key from here.

KTET Answer Key 2022 Download: Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has released the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) February Answer Key 2022 for SET A, B, C and D, on its website (ktet.kerala.gov.in). Candidates who appeared in KTET Exam 2022 on 04 and 05 May 2022 for Category 1 (for Child Development & Pedagogy, Mathematics, Environmental Studies) and Category 2 (Child Development and Pedagogy, Mathematics, Science), can download Kerala TET Answer Key by clicking on the KTET Answer Key Link available on the official website or below:

KTET Answer Key Download Links:

How to Download KTET Answer Key 2022 ?

Step 1: Visit the official website of KTET - ktet.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘Category I’ and ‘Category II’ given against ‘PROVISIONAL ANSWER KEY FEB 2022’

Step 3: Download KTET Answer Key PDF

Step 4: Check answers

KTET Answer Key for Category 3 (High School Teacher) and Category 4 (Arabic, Urdu, Sanskrit, Hindi Language Teachers, Specialist Teachers and Physical Education Teachers) shall also be released soon.

Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) Notification was published in February 2022. Online Applications for KTET Feb Exam 2022 was invited 09 February to 19 February 2022.