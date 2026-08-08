KTET Exam Analysis 2026: Check Kerala TET Difficulty Level, Good Attempts and More

Key Points The KTET 2026 exam was conducted on August 8-9, 2026, by Kerala Pareeksha Bhawan.

The exam assesses teacher eligibility in Kerala across four categories (I, II, III, IV).

Category 1 exam on Aug 8 was of moderate difficulty; results to follow answer keys.

KTET Exam Analysis 2026: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhawan is conducting the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) exam 2026 from August 08 to 09, 2026 across 14 districts . The examination is being conducted for four categories—Category 1, Category 2, Category 3 and Category 4. The K-TET exam is conducted to assess the eligibility of candidates who aspire to become teachers at different school levels in Kerala. The exam is being conducted in 2 shifts both days. The 1st Shift for Category 1 is from 10:00 AM to 12 :30 PM. For Category 2 the exam is from 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM, while for Category 3 and 4 the exam will be held on August 9 following the same timings. The candidates who obtain the minimum qualifying threshold will receive an eligibility certificate. In this article we will provide you with the detailed exam analysis for the test conducted from August 8 to 9, 2026 including the section wise review, overall difficulty level and expected good attempts based on the initial candidates feedback.

KTET 2026 Exam Pattern The KTET 2026 examination is conducted in offline mode. The question paper differs as per the category selected by the candidate. Categories I, II, III and IV are designed for different teaching levels and subjects. Candidates can check the broad KTET exam pattern below. KTET 2026 Exam Pattern- Highlights Exam Name Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) Conducting Body Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan Categories Category I, II, III, and IV Mode of Exam Offline (OMR Based) Type of Questions Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) Total Questions 150 Total Marks 150 Duration 2 hours 30 minutes Negative Marking No negative marking Exam Dates August 8 and 9, 2026 KTET 2026 Exam Analysis & Difficulty Level Category 1 Candidates who have appeared for Category 1 exam from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM can now check KTET exam analysis as the test has been conducted successfully . As per the initial feedback received from the subject matter expert the exam is of moderate level. Check the detailed exam analysis in the table given below.

Subject Number of Questions Difficulty Level Good Attempts Child Development and Pedagogy (6-11 years old) 30 Moderate To be Updated Mathematics 30 Easy to Moderate To be Updated Environmental Studies 30 Moderate To be Updated Language I-Malayalam/ Tamil/ Kannada 30 Easy to Moderate To be Updated Language II- English/Arabic 30 Moderate To be Updated Total 150 Moderate To be Updated KTET 2026 Exam Analysis & Difficulty Level Category 2 Candidates who have taken part in the Category 2 exam from 2:00 PM to 4: 30 PM can now check KTET exam analysis as the test has been conducted successfully . As per the initial feedback received from the subject matter expert the exam is of easy to moderate level. Check the detailed exam analysis in the table given below.

Subject Number of Questions Difficulty Level Good Attempts Child Development and Pedagogy (11-14 years old) 30 Easy to Moderate To be Updated (a) Mathematics and Science for Mathematics and Science teachers or (b) Social Science for Social Science teachers or (c) For any other teachers (a) or (b) 60 Moderate To be Updated Language I-Malayalam/Tamil/Kannada/English 30 Easy To be Updated Language II-(Other than Language I) Malayalam/English 30 Moderate To be Updated Total 150 Easy to Moderate To be Updated KTET Exam 2026: What Next After the Examination? Candidates who have appeared for the KTET 2026 examination, should now wait for the release of the provisional answer key. The Kerala Pareeksha publishes category wise answer keys through the official K-TET website. Candidates check the answer key to compare their responses and calculate their tentative scores. After considering objections, if any the authority will release the final answer key and subsequently announce the KTET result.