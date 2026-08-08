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KTET Exam Analysis 2026: Check Kerala TET Difficulty Level, Good Attempts and More

By Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Last Updated: Aug 8, 2026, 13:26 IST

KTET Exam Analysis 2026: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan is conducting the KTET Exam 2026 from August 8 to 9, 2026 in two shifts across various exam centres. Candidates can check the detailed KTET exam analysis, including the category wise difficulty level, good attempts and more in this article.

KTET Exam Analysis 2026: Check Kerala TET Difficulty Level, Good Attempts and More
KTET Exam Analysis 2026: Check Kerala TET Difficulty Level, Good Attempts and More

Key Points

  • The KTET 2026 exam was conducted on August 8-9, 2026, by Kerala Pareeksha Bhawan.
  • The exam assesses teacher eligibility in Kerala across four categories (I, II, III, IV).
  • Category 1 exam on Aug 8 was of moderate difficulty; results to follow answer keys.

KTET Exam Analysis 2026: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhawan is conducting the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) exam 2026 from August 08 to 09, 2026 across 14 districts . The examination is being conducted for four categories—Category 1, Category 2, Category 3 and Category 4. The K-TET exam is conducted to assess the eligibility of candidates who aspire to become teachers at different school levels in Kerala. The exam is being conducted in 2 shifts both days. The 1st Shift for Category 1 is from 10:00 AM to 12 :30 PM. For Category 2 the exam is from 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM, while for Category 3 and 4 the exam will be held on August 9 following the same timings. The candidates who obtain the minimum qualifying threshold will receive an eligibility certificate.

In this article we will provide you with the detailed exam analysis for the test conducted from August 8 to 9, 2026 including the section wise review, overall difficulty level and expected good attempts based on the initial candidates feedback.

KTET 2026 Exam Pattern

The KTET 2026 examination is conducted in offline mode. The question paper differs as per the category selected by the candidate. Categories I, II, III and IV are designed for different teaching levels and subjects. Candidates can check the broad KTET exam pattern below. 

KTET 2026 Exam Pattern- Highlights

Exam Name

Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET)

Conducting Body

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan

Categories

Category I, II, III, and IV

Mode of Exam

Offline (OMR Based)

Type of Questions

Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

Total Questions

150

Total Marks

150

Duration

2 hours 30 minutes

Negative Marking

No negative marking

Exam Dates

August 8 and 9, 2026

KTET 2026 Exam Analysis & Difficulty Level Category 1

Candidates who have appeared for Category 1 exam from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM can now check KTET exam analysis as the test has been conducted successfully . As per the initial feedback received from the subject matter expert the exam is of moderate level. Check the detailed exam analysis in the table given below.

Subject

Number of Questions 

Difficulty Level

Good Attempts 

Child Development and Pedagogy (6-11 years old) 

30

Moderate

To be Updated

Mathematics 

30

Easy to Moderate 

To be Updated

Environmental Studies 

30

Moderate 

To be Updated

Language I-Malayalam/ Tamil/ Kannada 

30

Easy to Moderate 

To be Updated

Language II- English/Arabic 

30

Moderate

To be Updated

Total

150

Moderate 

To be Updated

KTET 2026 Exam Analysis & Difficulty Level Category 2

Candidates who have taken part in the Category 2 exam from 2:00 PM to 4: 30 PM can now check KTET exam analysis as the test has been conducted successfully . As per the initial feedback received from the subject matter expert the exam is of easy to moderate level. Check the detailed exam analysis in the table given below.

Subject

Number of Questions 

Difficulty Level

Good Attempts 

Child Development and Pedagogy (11-14 years old) 

30

Easy to Moderate

To be Updated

(a) Mathematics and Science for Mathematics and Science teachers or

(b) Social Science for Social Science teachers

or

(c) For any other teachers (a) or (b)

60

Moderate 

To be Updated

Language I-Malayalam/Tamil/Kannada/English 

30

Easy

To be Updated

Language II-(Other than Language I) Malayalam/English 

30

Moderate 

To be Updated

Total

150

Easy to Moderate 

To be Updated

KTET Exam 2026: What Next After the Examination?

Candidates who have appeared for the KTET 2026 examination, should now wait for the release of the provisional answer key. The Kerala Pareeksha  publishes category wise answer keys through the official K-TET website. Candidates check the answer key to compare their responses and calculate their tentative  scores. After considering objections, if any the authority will release the final answer key and subsequently announce the KTET result. 


Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Deepanshu Upadhayaya

Executive - Editorial

    Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his  accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.

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    First Published: Aug 8, 2026, 13:26 IST

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