KTET Result November 2019 out @ ktet.kerala.gov.in: Check Here; Download KTET Answer Key here

KTET Result November 2019: Kerala Pareeksha Bhawan on 7 January 2020 declared the results of the Kerala TET 2019 exam @ ktet.kerala.gov.in. The KTET Answer Key 2019 Category 1, 2, 3 & 4 has also been released on the official website of all sets A/B/C/D. Candidates can check their KTET Results by visiting the website. Alternatively, we have shared here the direct link on which candidates can get the result without any difficulty. Visit the link mentioned below, enter your Roll Number and Date of birth and get to know your overall marks as well as marks attained in each subject.

Kerala Pareeksha Bhawan conducted the Kerala TET 2019 exam on 16th & 24th November at various exam centres across the state. Lakhs of candidates appeared for the exam to attain eligibility for applying for Kerala teaching jobs. The Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) 2019 November Paper was held in four different categories - Category I, Category II, Category III and Category IV. KTET Category I was for Lower Primary Classes; Category II was for Upper Primary Classes; Category III was for High School Classes and Category IV was for Language Teachers.

The KTET Answer Keys 2019 of the November exam has already been released by the Kerala Board. Get the answer keys below. First, check your result on this link:

Step-wise Process to check Kerala KTET Results 2019

Step 1: Visit ktet.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Click on “Results Published November 2019”

Step 3: Enter Paper Category, Register Number and Date of Birth

Step 4: Click on “Check Results”

Step 5: Check & Download KTET scorecard

KTET Answer Key November 2019 –Category 1/2/3/4/ | PDF Download

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhawan has also released the KTET Answer Keys of the November exam of all the paper categories and all sets A/B/C/D. Candidates who gave the exam can download the Kerala TET Answer Keys November 2019 from the links provided below. The answer keys will help you to know the correct answers to the questions asked in the KTET Exam of November 2019. Even the candidates preparing for the next Kerala KTET 2020 exam can check these answer keys for better preparations for the exam. Check and PDF Download KTET November Answer Key 2019 Paper 1/2/3/4 & Sets A/B/C/D:

These answer keys have been released by the Kerala board itself and are the revised ones. The KTET Answer Key 2019 Category 1/2/3/4 has been finalised after analysing all the objections raised by the candidates.