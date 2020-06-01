KTET Result 2020 February & Answer Key released @ktet.kerala.gov.in: Check Here; 28.65% declared pass

KTET February Result 2020 declared by Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan on its official website ktet.kerala.gov.in for Category 1/2/3/4 exams held in the month of February. This year, around 28.65% candidates have been declared passed in the Kerala TET 2020 exam. A total of 83,364 candidates appeared for the exam and out of those candidates, 23,886 have successfully qualified the KTET February 2020 in all four categories of papers. Along with the results, the Pareeksha Bhavan has also released the rectified KTET Answer Key 2020 of February exam of all four papers - Category I/II/III/IV. Check your KTET results on direct link shared below and download PDF the KTET February Answer Key 2020 below.

The KTET 2020 exam was conducted on 15th February & 16th February in two different sessions for all four category papers. The exam was conducted to enable the candidates to fetch the KTET Eligibility Certificate to apply for recruitment as Lower Primary Teacher, Upper Primary Teacher, High School Teacher and language teachers for Hindi, Arabic, Urdu, Sanskrit and Physical Education Teachers. Candidates those who managed to obtain the minimum qualifying marks in the exam have been declared as passed. Have a look at KTET Cut off marks or minimum qualifying marks below.

Lets first have a look at the process to check result along with direct link:

Check KTET Result February 2020 - Direct Link

Download PDF KTET February Answer Key 2020 - Category 1/2/3/4

How to Check KTET February Result 2020?

Have a look at the detailed process to know your result of the Kerala TET exam held in February 2020:

Step 1: Visit ktet.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Click on “Result of February 2020” or "Rectified Answer Key"

Step 3: Select your Category paper & enter Registration Number & Date of Birth

Step 4: Check your result & download it

KTET February Answer Key 2020

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has also released the rectified answer keys of the February exam on its official website. Have a look at the revised key of all category exams below:

What is KTET Cut Off 2020?

Category KTET Pass Marks KTET Pass Percentage General 90 Marks 60% OBC 82 Marks 55% SC/ST 82 Marks 55% PH 82 Marks 55%

Candidates who qualify the cut off marks are awarded with the KTET Certificate.