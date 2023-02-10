KVS Exam Last Minute Tips 2023: CBT Begins on 12th Feb for 13000+ PRT TGT PGT Posts

JagranJosh Education Awards 2023. Nominations Open!

KVS Exam Last Minute Tips 2023: KVS Exam 2023 for 13000+ PRT TGT PGT posts is scheduled to be held from 12th to 28th February 2023. Check the last-minute CBT preparation tips to crack the exam.

KVS Exam Last Minute Tips 2023: Candidates should adhere to the last-minute KVS exam preparation tips to ace the computer-based test with high scores. The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) will conduct the CBT exam from 12th February 2023 onwards. As per the official notice, the TGT exam will be conducted from 12th -14th February, the PGT exam will be held from 16th-20th February and the PRT exam will be conducted from 21st-28th February 2023.

As only a few days left for the CBT exam to commence, the candidates should speed up their preparation to maximize their scores. It is crucial to clear the cut-off marks of the exam in order to appear for further recruitment rounds. In this blog, we have shared below the last-minute KVS preparation tips to guide the aspirants in the right manner.

Las Minute Tips to crack KVS Exam 2023

As the KVS PRT TGT PGT Computer-Based exam is around the corner, candidates should implement the right techniques to simplify their preparation. Check the last-minute preparation tips to score well in the CBT exam in a single attempt:

Revision of Important KVS Topics

Preparation for the KVS exam is incomplete without proper revision. Thus, candidates should revise all the important topics specific to the KVS syllabus in the last week of their exam preparation. They should use the short notes to revise all the KVS Topics in less time. Some of the important KVS topics to be emphasized by the candidates are as follows:

Subject

KVS Topics

English

Idioms and Phrases, Fill in the Gaps in sentences, Synonyms, Antonyms, Active/Passive Voice, Direct/Indirect Sentence, etc.

Hindi

Phrases/Muhavare, Fill in the Blanks, Synonyms, Antonyms, Plural Forms, Spotting the Errors, etc

General Knowledge

Indian History, Indian National Movement, Budget and Five Year Plans, General Polity, Indian Economy, Capitals of India, Science & Technology, Abbreviations, Capitals & Countries, Current Affairs, Sports, etc.

Reasoning

Analogy, Classification, Alphabet Test, Series Completion, Blood Relations, Arithmetical Reasoning, Coding-Decoding, Inserting the missing Character/ Number, etc.

Computer Literacy

Computer Basics, About Desktop and Computer Peripherals, Word Processor, Formatting Word Documents, Internet, Computer History, Word Processor, etc.

Pedagogy

Prospective in development, Physical — Motor Development, Social and Emotional development, Child Development Techniques, Learning, Learner and Teaching, Knowledge, and curriculum, etc.

Practice Previous Year Papers

The second KVS exam preparation tip is to solve at least the last five years previous question papers to assess the preparation level. This will provide them with where their preparation stands and which topics require more focus and improvements.  It will also enable them to know the topics from which questions are asked in CBT.  Also, it will help them to build their own way to solve tricky questions in the given time period. 

Time Management 

Candidates should learn and implement time management skills to maximize their scores in the KVS TGT PGT TRT exam. They should memorize formulas and shortcut tricks to solve the question in less time so that they get sufficient time to solve the entire paper. Also, they are advised to avoid wasting their time on the question they are not familiar with and move on to the next question.

Attempt Sample Papers

Attempting Sample papers play an important role in the KVS Preparation Strategy. Candidates will be able to revise all the concepts studied so far with the help of mock tests and sample papers.  They should solve full-length mock tests every day to boost their preparation and confidence.  In addition, it will help them to discover strong & weak areas and strengthen their weak areas for better marks.

Stay Confident

It is important for candidates to stay confident when appearing for the exam to perform well. They should take their meals regularly and exercise daily to keep themselves motivated. Along with this, they should take short breaks while studying to keep their mind fresh and energetic.

Last Minute Dos and Don’ts during the KVS Exam

  • Do not give more time to the doubtful and time-consuming questions.
  • Stay Confident and Calm.
  • Read all the questions carefully and try to answer all of the questions.
  • Bring your Admit Card and valid Photo ID Proof along to the exam center.
  • Solve questions first that you are familiar with to obtain high marks in the exam. 
  • Do not carry any prohibited items inside the premises of the KVS exam center. The list of prohibited includes bags,  books, Bluetooth, calculators, mobile phones, watches, or any other electronic devices.

We hope this article on last-minute KVS preparation tips was helpful for our readers. All the candidates should try to stay calm & confident and revise all the concepts for better marks.

FAQ

Q1. What is the last minute preparation tip to ace the KVS Exam 2023?

The last-minute KVS preparation strategy is to attempt sample papers and previous papers and revise topics regularly to excel in the exam.

Q2. For how many marks will the KVS Exam 2023 be conducted?

The KVS Exam will be conducted for a total of 180 marks.

Q3. Is there any negative marking in KVS Exam 2023?

No, there will be no negative marking in KVS TGT PGT TRT Exam 2023.
