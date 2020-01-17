KVS 2020 Posting Zone list for PGT/TGT/PRT Recruitment: Check the Details Here!

Before filling the application form for KVS PGT/TGT/PRT 2020 Recruitment, candidates must go through the Zone List given by KVS for future Postings. During the process of filling the application form, the candidates must have filled the Desired Preference Zone and their preferences will be considered during the Final Selection and Posting Process. The selected candidates are liable to be posted anywhere in India. However, choices for posting in 06 zones have been provided in the Online Application Form Candidates (except Principal and Vice-Principal) have to mandatorily opt for all the 06 choices in order of their preference.

Click here to get KVS PGT/ TGT/ PRT 2020 Recruitment Updates

KVS POSTING ZONE LIST

Below is the Zone List for Kendriya Vidyalaya (KVS) PGT/ TGT/ PRT/ Librarian 2020 Recruitment Process:

S. No. Zone Name States Name under the Specific Zone 1 Central Zone 1. Uttar Pradesh 2. Madhya Pradesh 3. Chhattisgarh 2 North Zone 1. Chandigarh 2. Delhi 3. Haryana 4. Himachal Pradesh 5. Jammu and Kashmir 6. Punjab 7. Uttarakhand 3 East Zone 1. West Bengal 2. Bihar 3. Jharkhand 4. Odisha 5. Sikkim 4 West Zone 1. Rajasthan 2. Maharashtra 3. Goa 4. Gujarat 5. Daman and Diu 6. Dadra Nagar and Haveli 5 South Zone 1. Karnataka 2. Tamil Nadu 3. Andhra Pradesh 4. Kerala 5. Telangana 6. Lakshadweep 7. Andaman and Nicobar Islands 6 North -Eastern Zone 1. Assam 2. Meghalaya 3. Manipur 4. Mizoram 5. Arunachal Pradesh 6. Tripura 7. Nagaland

Click here to know the Pay Scale and Salary Details of KVS PGT/ TGT/ PRT Teachers after 7th Pay Commission

In the application form you must have given the preference in below manner:

Click here to know the Eligibility Criteria for KVS PGT/ TGT/ PRT/ Librarian 2020 Recruitment

But, this does not confer any right to the candidates for their posting according to their preference and it will the sole discretion of the KVS to decide the place of posting of the selected candidates based on the availability of vacancies and Choice-cum-merit.

Click here for Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) for KVS PGT/ TGT/ PRT Recruitment 2020

Last year Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) announced total 8339 vacancies for the recruitment of the teaching posts - Principals, Vice-Principals, Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs), Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs), Librarian, Primary Teacher (PRT) and Primary Teacher (Music). The written test was conducted in Offline mode.

Click here to know the detailed Syllabus and Exam Pattern for KVS 2020 PGT/ TGT/ PRT/ Librarian Exam

Many a times candidates get confused while filling the Zone Code or Zonal preference in the application form. Therefore, candidates must refer to the above mentioned Zone list while filling the form and carefully make preferences of the zones considering their career prospects in those particular zones.

Click here to Download the Previous Year Question Papers for KVS PGT/ TGT/ PRT Exam