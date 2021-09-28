LIC AAO AE Prelims Result 2021 Declared @licindia.in; Check Easy Steps to Download Here

LIC AAO AE Prelims Result 2021: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has released the prelims exam result on the official website for recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineers (AE) and Assistant Administrative Officers (AAO). The candidates who appeared in the LIC AAO AE Prelims Exam 2021 can download their results through the official website LIC.i.e.licindia.in.

LIC AAO AE Prelims 2021 Exam was conducted on 28 August 2021 at various exam centres. The candidates can download LIC AAO AE Prelims Result 2021 can download by following the easy steps given below.

How and Where to Download LIC AAO AE Prelims Result 2021?

Visit the official website LIC.i.e.licindia.in. Click on the reads ‘Recruitment of Asst Engineers/ AA/ AAO (Specialist)- 2020’ flashing on the homepage. Then, it will redirect you to the new link. Click on the notice that reads ‘RESULT OF PRELIMINARY EXAMINATION HELD ON 28.08.2021 FOR RECRUITMENT OF ASSISTANT ENGINEERS/AA/AAO (Specialist)’. It will redirect you to the new page. Now, Click on the relevant subject. A PDF will be opened. Download LIC AAOAE Prelims Result 2021 and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download LIC AAO AE Prelims Result 2021

This drive is being done to recruit 218 vacancies of Assistant Engineers (AE) and Assistant Administrative Officers (AAO) out of which, 50 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Engineer and 168 for the post of AAO. The online process for the aforesaid posts was started on 15 February and ended on 15 March. The selection of the candidates will be done prelims, mains and interviews. The candidates who qualify in the prelims will be called for the further recruitment process. The candidates can directly download LIC AAO AE Prelims Result 2021 by clicking on the below link.