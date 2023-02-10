LIC ADO Recruitment 2023: Last Date to Apply Today, Apply Online & Other Details Here

LIC ADO 2023 application process is going to end today i.e., 10th February 2023. Candidates can apply from the official website of Life Insurance Corporation of India i.e., www.licindia.in For more information on how to apply for the LIC ADO Recruitment 2023, LIC ADO Eligibility Criteria & Other Details candidates can refer to the article below.

The last date to apply for the LIC ADO Examination 2023 by 10th February 2023. The candidates must note that no applications will be accepted once the deadline is over. According to the LIC ADO Notification, LIC ADO Eligibility Criteria is met by the candidates aged between 21 to 30 years.

As many as 9294 vacancies have been announced by the LIC for the post of Apprentice Development Officer. The preliminary examination for LIC ADO 2023 will be held on 12th March 2023. The admit card for the LIC ADO Prelims 2023 is supposed to be issued on 4th March 2023.

LIC ADO Recruitment Overview

Name Of the Examination LIC ADO Recruitment 2023 Organizing Body Life Insurance Corporation, India Total Vacancies 9394 Application Mode Online Educational Qualification Graduation Age Limit 21 to 30 years Registration Begins 21st January Last Date to Apply 10th February 2023 Selection Process Prelims, Mains, and Interview Official Website www.licindia.in

How to apply for the LIC ADO 2023 Recruitment Examination?

Interested and eligible candidates are required to apply online through the official website. LIC ADO Application Form is given below. The candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully before applying for LIC ADO 2023.

LIC ADO Online Application Link Click Here

The last date to apply for the LIC ADO Recruitment 2023 examination is today i.e., 10th February 2023. Candidates can download the admit card by 25th February 2023. The applicants must not forget to take out a hard copy of the application form for future reference.