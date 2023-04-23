LIC ADO Mains Exam Analysis 2023: Check Paper Review, Good Attempts, Difficulty Level and More

LIC ADO Mains Exam Analysis 2023: The Life Insurance Corporation of India successfully conducted the exam on April 23, 2023. Check LIC ADO Mains difficulty level, number of good attempts, topics asked, and questions' weightage.

LIC ADO Mains Exam Analysis 2023: The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has successfully concluded the LIC ADO mains exam for the selection of Apprentice Development Officers (ADO) on April 23, 2023. For open-market candidates, the phase-II online examination was conducted only for the candidates who were shortlisted on the basis of the results of the phase-I examination. However, for LIC agents and LIC employees, it was a single-phase exam.

The exam prep team of Jagran Josh has prepared a detailed LIC ADO exam analysis provided by our experts based on the feedback of the candidates who attempted the main exam this year.

In this article, we have shared today’s LIC ADO Mains exam analysis for to provide insights into good attempts, difficulty levels, and expected cut-off.

LIC ADO Mains Exam Analysis 2023, 23 April: Highlights

This year, the LIC ADO 2023 Mains exam was conducted in two shifts with a composite duration of 120 minutes for each shift. Shift 1 was conducted from 9 am to 11 am. On the other hand, shift 2 was conducted from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm. The maximum marks for the LIC ADO mains exam were 160. The overall difficulty level of the mains exam over the previous 5 years has been reported to be easy to moderate.

The LIC ADO Mains exam is an objective test that is conducted online.

The mains exam for the open market category comprises 160 questions for 160 marks with an exam duration of 120 minutes.

The selection of ADO from LIC agents and LIC employee category will be done through a single phase examination i.e mains exam. It is an objective test and comprises 100 questions for 160 marks with an exam duration of 120 minutes.

LIC ADO Mains Exam Analysis 2023

Based on the feedback of candidates who have attempted the LIC ADO Mains exam 2023, we have shared the LIC ADO Mains 2023 difficulty level for the open-market category, LIC agents category, and LIC employees category. This year, the overall difficulty level of the LIC ADO Mains exam was ……………. (To be updated).

Let us have a look at the detailed section-wise difficulty level, questions weightage, and topics asked this year in the LIC ADO Mains exam below.

LIC ADO Mains Exam Analysis 2023: Reasoning Ability & Numerical Ability Analysis

Questions were asked from <topics>. Candidates shared that the Reasoning Ability & Numerical Ability section was <difficulty level>. Let us look at the table shared below to get an insight into the LIC ADO mains analysis for the topics asked and the question's weightage this year for all the categories.

Topics Number of Questions (Open Market Category) Number of Questions (LIC Agents Category) Number of Questions (LIC Employee Category) Puzzles To be updated To be updated To be updated Inequalities To be updated To be updated To be updated Direction Distance To be updated To be updated To be updated Syllogism To be updated To be updated To be updated Alphanumeric series To be updated To be updated To be updated Cooding-decoding To be updated To be updated To be updated Word Formation To be updated To be updated To be updated Blood Relation To be updated To be updated To be updated Numeric Series To be updated To be updated To be updated Pair Formation To be updated To be updated To be updated Data Interpretation To be updated To be updated To be updated Simplification and Approximation To be updated To be updated To be updated Number Series To be updated To be updated To be updated Arithmetic To be updated To be updated To be updated Quadratic Equation To be updated To be updated To be updated

LIC ADO Main Exam Analysis 2023: General Knowledge, Current Affairs, and English Language Analysis

Candidates shared that the overall General Knowledge, Current Affairs, and English Language section was <difficulty level>. Questions were asked from <topics>. Below, we have provided the LIC ADO mains exam analysis for all the topics asked and the questions' weightage for all the categories.

Topics Number of Questions (Open Market Category) Number of Questions (LIC Agents Category) Number of Questions (LIC Employee Category) Current affairs of National & International news To be updated To be updated To be updated Indian Current Events To be updated To be updated To be updated Banking Awareness To be updated To be updated To be updated General Science To be updated To be updated To be updated General Knowledge To be updated To be updated To be updated Sports To be updated To be updated To be updated Culture & Banking Sector To be updated To be updated To be updated Budget and Five-Year Plans To be updated To be updated To be updated Principles of Insurance To be updated To be updated To be updated Current events from Sports To be updated To be updated To be updated Awards and Honors, Science – Inventions and Discoveries To be updated To be updated To be updated Countries, Capitals, and Currencies To be updated To be updated To be updated History of India To be updated To be updated To be updated Indian Economics To be updated To be updated To be updated Indian Constitution To be updated To be updated To be updated Reading Comprehension To be updated To be updated To be updated Cloze Test To be updated To be updated To be updated Multiple Meaning /Error Spotting To be updated To be updated To be updated Synonyms To be updated To be updated To be updated Sentence Arrangement To be updated To be updated To be updated Spelling correction To be updated To be updated To be updated Para Jumble To be updated To be updated To be updated Word Swap To be updated To be updated To be updated Word Usage To be updated To be updated To be updated Fill in the Blanks To be updated To be updated To be updated

LIC ADO Mains Exam Analysis 2023: Insurance and Financial Marketing Awareness Paper Review

Candidates shared that the Insurance and Financial Marketing Awareness section was <difficulty level>. Questions were asked from <topics>. Below, we have shared the LIC ADO mains exam analysis for all the topics asked and the question's weightage for all the categories.

Topics Number of Questions (Open Market Category) Number of Questions (LIC Agents Category) Number of Questions (LIC Employee Category) Indian Financial Market To be updated To be updated To be updated Capital markets and the government To be updated To be updated To be updated Stock markets and Bond markets To be updated To be updated To be updated Money markets and their role in the financial system To be updated To be updated To be updated Mutual Funds To be updated To be updated To be updated Insurance Industry To be updated To be updated To be updated Regulatory Agencies To be updated To be updated To be updated Insurance Industry To be updated To be updated To be updated Derivatives markets To be updated To be updated To be updated Private investing To be updated To be updated To be updated Primary markets To be updated To be updated To be updated Secondary markets To be updated To be updated To be updated Study of the foreign exchange interbank market To be updated To be updated To be updated Special Statutes for Certain Financial Intermediaries To be updated To be updated To be updated Establishment of FSDC To be updated To be updated To be updated Financial Stability and Development Council To be updated To be updated To be updated International Financial Organization To be updated To be updated To be updated Introduction and History of Life Insurance To be updated To be updated To be updated History of General Insurance To be updated To be updated To be updated Types of Insurance To be updated To be updated To be updated Indian Insurance Market To be updated To be updated To be updated Insurance Current Affairs To be updated To be updated To be updated Insurance Ombudsman To be updated To be updated To be updated Bancassurance and Current insurance schemes To be updated To be updated To be updated ULIP (Unit Linked Insurance Plan Public) To be updated To be updated To be updated Sector Insurance Companies To be updated To be updated To be updated Glossary of Insurance Terms To be updated To be updated To be updated Private Sector Insurance Companies. To be updated To be updated To be updated Employment State Insurance Scheme (ESIS) To be updated To be updated To be updated Abbreviations related to Insurance Industry To be updated To be updated To be updated Other important topics related to Insurance Awareness To be updated To be updated To be updated Schemes related to Insurance To be updated To be updated To be updated

LIC ADO Mains Exam Analysis 2023: Good Attempts

This year, candidates shared that the overall LIC ADO Mains 2023 good attempts for the Open Market category were <...>, <...> for the LIC agents' category and <...> for the LIC employees category respectively. As per today’s LIC ADO mains exam analysis, the number of good attempts for all the category was as follow.

Section Open Market category LIC agents category LIC employees category Reasoning Ability & Numerical Ability To be updated To be updated To be updated General Knowledge, Current Affairs and English Language To be updated To be updated To be updated Insurance and Financial Marketing Awareness To be updated To be updated To be updated Overall To be updated To be updated To be updated

LIC ADO Mains Exam Analysis 2023: Difficulty Level

This year, candidates shared that the overall LIC ADO Mains 2023 difficulty level for the Open category was (To be updated), for the LIC agents category was (To be updated), and for the LIC employees category was (To be updated).

Section Open Market category LIC agents category LIC employees category Reasoning Ability & Numerical Ability To be updated To be updated To be updated General Knowledge, Current Affairs and English Language To be updated To be updated To be updated Insurance and Financial Marketing Awareness To be updated To be updated To be updated Overall To be updated To be updated To be updated

LIC ADO Mains Expected Cut Off 2023

Along with the exam analysis, candidates can also check the expected LIC ADO cut-off marks in order to assess their performance and selection chances. After considering all the factors that decide the cutoff marks and feedback on difficulty level this year, we have provided below the expected cutoff marks for reference purposes.

Category LIC ADO Mains Expected Cut Off UR To be updated soon OBC To be updated soon SC To be updated soon ST To be updated soon

Previous Year LIC ADO Mains 2019 Exam Analysis

Candidates shared that the overall difficulty level of the exam past year was easy to moderate. In brief, the difficulty level and good attempts are as follows: Insurance and Financial Marketing Awareness (moderate, 37 - 41 good attempts), Reasoning Ability & Numerical Ability (easy to moderate, 35-40 good attempts), and General Knowledge, Current Affairs and English Language (easy to moderate, 39 - 43 good attempts). Check the LIC ADO Mains 2019 exam analysis for detailed section-wise topics asked and question weightage.

