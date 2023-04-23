LIC ADO Mains Exam Analysis 2023: Check Paper Review, Good Attempts, Difficulty Level and More

LIC ADO Mains Exam Analysis 2023: The Life Insurance Corporation of India successfully conducted the exam on April 23, 2023. Check LIC ADO Mains difficulty level, number of good attempts, topics asked, and questions' weightage.

Get All Details About LIC ADO Mains Exam Analysis Here.

LIC ADO Mains Exam Analysis 2023: The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has successfully concluded the LIC ADO mains exam for the selection of Apprentice Development Officers (ADO) on April 23, 2023. For open-market candidates, the phase-II online examination was conducted only for the candidates who were shortlisted on the basis of the results of the phase-I examination. However, for LIC agents and LIC employees, it was a single-phase exam.

The exam prep team of Jagran Josh has prepared a detailed LIC ADO exam analysis provided by our experts based on the feedback of the candidates who attempted the main exam this year. 

In this article, we have shared today’s LIC ADO Mains exam analysis for to provide insights into good attempts, difficulty levels, and expected cut-off.

LIC ADO Mains Exam Analysis 2023, 23 April: Highlights

This year, the LIC ADO 2023 Mains exam was conducted in two shifts with a composite duration of 120 minutes for each shift. Shift 1 was conducted from 9 am to 11 am. On the other hand, shift 2 was conducted from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm. The maximum marks for the LIC ADO mains exam were 160. The overall difficulty level of the mains exam over the previous 5 years has been reported to be easy to moderate.

  • The LIC ADO Mains exam is an objective test that is conducted online.
  • The mains exam for the open market category comprises 160 questions for 160 marks with an exam duration of 120 minutes.
  • The selection of ADO from LIC agents and LIC employee category will be done through a single phase examination i.e mains exam. It is an objective test and comprises 100 questions for 160 marks with an exam duration of 120 minutes.

LIC ADO Mains Exam Analysis 2023

Based on the feedback of candidates who have attempted the LIC ADO Mains exam 2023, we have shared the LIC ADO Mains 2023 difficulty level for the open-market category, LIC agents category, and LIC employees category. This year, the overall difficulty level of the LIC ADO Mains exam was ……………. (To be updated). 

Let us have a look at the detailed section-wise difficulty level, questions weightage, and topics asked this year in the LIC ADO Mains exam below.

LIC ADO Mains Exam Analysis 2023: Reasoning Ability & Numerical Ability Analysis

Questions were asked from <topics>. Candidates shared that the Reasoning Ability & Numerical Ability section was <difficulty level>. Let us look at the table shared below to get an insight into the LIC ADO mains analysis for the topics asked and the question's weightage this year for all the categories.

Topics

Number of Questions (Open Market Category)

Number of Questions (LIC Agents Category)

Number of Questions (LIC Employee Category)

Puzzles

To be updated

To be updated

To be updated

Inequalities

To be updated

To be updated

To be updated

Direction Distance

To be updated

To be updated

To be updated

Syllogism

To be updated

To be updated

To be updated

Alphanumeric series

To be updated

To be updated

To be updated

Cooding-decoding

To be updated

To be updated

To be updated

Word Formation

To be updated

To be updated

To be updated

Blood Relation

To be updated

To be updated

To be updated

Numeric Series

To be updated

To be updated

To be updated

Pair Formation

To be updated

To be updated

To be updated

Data Interpretation

To be updated

To be updated

To be updated

Simplification and Approximation

To be updated

To be updated

To be updated

Number Series

To be updated

To be updated

To be updated

Arithmetic

To be updated

To be updated

To be updated

Quadratic Equation

To be updated

To be updated

To be updated

 

LIC ADO Main Exam Analysis 2023: General Knowledge, Current Affairs, and English Language Analysis

Candidates shared that the overall General Knowledge, Current Affairs, and English Language section was <difficulty level>. Questions were asked from <topics>. Below, we have provided the LIC ADO mains exam analysis for all the topics asked and the questions' weightage for all the categories.

Topics

Number of Questions (Open Market Category)

Number of Questions (LIC Agents Category)

Number of Questions (LIC Employee Category)

Current affairs of National & International news

To be updated

To be updated

To be updated

Indian Current Events

To be updated

To be updated

To be updated

Banking Awareness

To be updated

To be updated

To be updated

General Science

To be updated

To be updated

To be updated

General Knowledge

To be updated

To be updated

To be updated

Sports

To be updated

To be updated

To be updated

Culture & Banking Sector

To be updated

To be updated

To be updated

Budget and Five-Year Plans

To be updated

To be updated

To be updated

Principles of Insurance

To be updated

To be updated

To be updated

Current events from Sports

To be updated

To be updated

To be updated

Awards and Honors, Science – Inventions and Discoveries

To be updated

To be updated

To be updated

Countries, Capitals, and Currencies

To be updated

To be updated

To be updated

History of India

To be updated

To be updated

To be updated

Indian Economics

To be updated

To be updated

To be updated

Indian Constitution

To be updated

To be updated

To be updated

Reading Comprehension

To be updated

To be updated

To be updated

Cloze Test

To be updated

To be updated

To be updated

Multiple Meaning /Error Spotting

To be updated

To be updated

To be updated

Synonyms

To be updated

To be updated

To be updated

Sentence Arrangement

To be updated

To be updated

To be updated

Spelling correction

To be updated

To be updated

To be updated

Para Jumble

To be updated

To be updated

To be updated

Word Swap

To be updated

To be updated

To be updated

Word Usage

To be updated

To be updated

To be updated

Fill in the Blanks

To be updated

To be updated

To be updated

LIC ADO Mains Exam Analysis 2023: Insurance and Financial Marketing Awareness Paper Review

Candidates shared that the Insurance and Financial Marketing Awareness section was <difficulty level>. Questions were asked from <topics>. Below, we have shared the LIC ADO mains exam analysis for all the topics asked and the question's weightage for all the categories.

Topics

Number of Questions (Open Market Category)

Number of Questions (LIC Agents Category)

Number of Questions (LIC Employee Category)

Indian Financial Market

To be updated

To be updated

To be updated

Capital markets and the government

To be updated

To be updated

To be updated

Stock markets and Bond markets

To be updated

To be updated

To be updated

Money markets and their role in the financial system

To be updated

To be updated

To be updated

Mutual Funds

To be updated

To be updated

To be updated

Insurance Industry

To be updated

To be updated

To be updated

Regulatory Agencies

To be updated

To be updated

To be updated

Insurance Industry

To be updated

To be updated

To be updated

Derivatives markets

To be updated

To be updated

To be updated

Private investing

To be updated

To be updated

To be updated

Primary markets

To be updated

To be updated

To be updated

Secondary markets

To be updated

To be updated

To be updated

Study of the foreign exchange interbank market

To be updated

To be updated

To be updated

Special Statutes for Certain Financial Intermediaries

To be updated

To be updated

To be updated

Establishment of FSDC

To be updated

To be updated

To be updated

Financial Stability and Development Council

To be updated

To be updated

To be updated

International Financial Organization

To be updated

To be updated

To be updated

Introduction and History of Life Insurance

To be updated

To be updated

To be updated

History of General Insurance

To be updated

To be updated

To be updated

Types of Insurance

To be updated

To be updated

To be updated

Indian Insurance Market

To be updated

To be updated

To be updated

Insurance Current Affairs

To be updated

To be updated

To be updated

Insurance Ombudsman

To be updated

To be updated

To be updated

Bancassurance and Current insurance schemes

To be updated

To be updated

To be updated

ULIP (Unit Linked Insurance Plan Public)

To be updated

To be updated

To be updated

Sector Insurance Companies

To be updated

To be updated

To be updated

Glossary of Insurance Terms

To be updated

To be updated

To be updated

Private Sector Insurance Companies.

To be updated

To be updated

To be updated

Employment State Insurance Scheme (ESIS)

To be updated

To be updated

To be updated

Abbreviations related to Insurance Industry

To be updated

To be updated

To be updated

Other important topics related to Insurance Awareness

To be updated

To be updated

To be updated

Schemes related to Insurance 

To be updated

To be updated

To be updated

LIC ADO Mains Exam Analysis 2023: Good Attempts

This year, candidates shared that the overall LIC ADO Mains 2023 good attempts for the Open Market category were <...>, <...> for the LIC agents' category and <...>  for the LIC employees category respectively. As per today’s LIC ADO mains exam analysis, the number of good attempts for all the category was as follow.

Section

Open Market category

LIC agents category

LIC employees category

Reasoning Ability & Numerical Ability

To be updated

To be updated

To be updated

General Knowledge, Current Affairs and English Language

To be updated

To be updated

To be updated

Insurance and Financial Marketing Awareness

To be updated

To be updated

To be updated

Overall

To be updated

To be updated

To be updated

LIC ADO Mains Exam Analysis 2023: Difficulty Level

This year, candidates shared that the overall LIC ADO Mains 2023 difficulty level for the Open category was (To be updated), for the LIC agents category was (To be updated), and for the LIC employees category was (To be updated).

Section

Open Market category

LIC agents category

LIC employees category

Reasoning Ability & Numerical Ability

To be updated

To be updated

To be updated

General Knowledge, Current Affairs and English Language

To be updated

To be updated

To be updated

Insurance and Financial Marketing Awareness

To be updated

To be updated

To be updated

Overall

To be updated

To be updated

To be updated

LIC ADO Mains Expected Cut Off 2023

Along with the exam analysis, candidates can also check the expected LIC ADO cut-off marks in order to assess their performance and selection chances. After considering all the factors that decide the cutoff marks and feedback on difficulty level this year, we have provided below the expected cutoff marks for reference purposes.

Category

LIC ADO Mains Expected Cut Off

UR

To be updated soon

OBC

To be updated soon

SC

To be updated soon

ST

To be updated soon

Previous Year LIC ADO Mains 2019 Exam Analysis

Candidates shared that the overall difficulty level of the exam past year was easy to moderate. In brief, the difficulty level and good attempts are as follows: Insurance and Financial Marketing Awareness (moderate, 37 - 41 good attempts), Reasoning Ability & Numerical Ability (easy to moderate, 35-40 good attempts), and General Knowledge, Current Affairs and English Language (easy to moderate, 39 - 43 good attempts). Check the LIC ADO Mains 2019 exam analysis for detailed section-wise topics asked and question weightage.

FAQ

What is LIC ADO Mains Exam Analysis 2023?

The LIC ADO Mains Exam Analysis 2023 is a detailed review of the number of questions asked in each section, the number of questions attempted by aspirants, topics asked, difficulty level, etc. In this blog, we have shared the detailed exam analysis of LIC ADO Mains 2023.

What is the overall difficulty level of the LIC ADO Mains 2023?

The difficulty level of the LIC ADO Mains exam is (to be updated) based on the expert analysis of the difficulty level and feedback of aspirants who appeared in the exam.

What is the overall number of good attempts as per the LIC ADO Mains Exam Analysis 2023?

This year, the LIC ADO Mains 2023 good attempts were as follows: Reasoning Ability & Numerical Ability (...), General Knowledge, Current Affairs an

How to check the previous year's LIC ADO Mains Exam Analysis?

The detailed LIC ADO Mains exam previous year's analysis of 2019 has been shared by the Exam Prep team of Jagran Josh for all the shifts. This paper analysis comprises section-wise topics asked along with the difficulty level, number of good attempts, and more.

What is the importance of LIC ADO Mains Exam Analysis?

Candidates should go through the previous year's exam analysis in their preparation. The LIC ADO Mains exam is a challenging exam. Over the past years, the exam has been reported to be easy to moderate. Hence, it is essential for candidates to get an idea of the type of questions asked, topics asked repeatedly, question weightage, etc through the LIC ADO Mains Exam Analysis.

