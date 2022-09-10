LIC SO Recruitment 2022: Apply Online @licindia.in

LIC SO Recruitment 2022: Life Insurance Corporation of India has openings for Chief Technical Officer (CTO), Chief Digital Officer (CDO) and Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) Posts. Candidates can check the online application form, important dates, eligibility, age limit, selection process and other details here.

LIC SO Recruitment 2022: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has published the recrutiment notification for the post of Chief Technical Officer (CTO), Chief Digital Officer (CDO) and Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). Candidates who possess the required qualifications and experience can apply for LIC Recruitmnet 2022. They should note the application link will be disabled after 10 October 2022 on licindia.in.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 10 September 2022

Last Date of Application - 10 October 2022

LIC SO Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Chief Technical Officer/ Central Office Mumbai

Chief Digital Officer/ Central Office Mumbai

Chief Information Security Officer

Eligibility Criteria for LIC SO Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

Chief Technical Officer - Engineering Graduate or MCA or equivalent qualification from a recognized University/Institution and 15 years of experience.

Chief Digital Officer- Bachelors/ Master’s degree preferably a combination of Business/ Technology/Computer Science/Digital Marketing or related fields and 15 years of experience.

Chief Information Security Officer - Graduate from a reputed University, preferably with credible certifications in information security or an Engineer from a reputed University and 15 years of experience.

Selection Process for LIC SO Recruitment 2022

Candidates will be called for a personal interview, based on their qualifications, experience and overall suitability.

Application Fee

SC/ST/PwBD - Rs. 100/-

Other - Rs. 1000/-

How to Apply for LIC Recruitment 2022 ?