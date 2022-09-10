LIC SO Recruitment 2022: Apply Online @licindia.in

LIC SO Recruitment 2022: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has published the recrutiment notification for the post of Chief Technical Officer (CTO), Chief Digital Officer (CDO) and Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). Candidates who possess the required qualifications and experience can apply for LIC Recruitmnet 2022. They should note the application link will be disabled after 10 October 2022 on licindia.in.
LIC SO Online Application Link
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Application - 10 September 2022
- Last Date of Application - 10 October 2022
LIC SO Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details
- Chief Technical Officer/ Central Office Mumbai
- Chief Digital Officer/ Central Office Mumbai
- Chief Information Security Officer
Eligibility Criteria for LIC SO Recruitment 2022
Educational Qualification:
- Chief Technical Officer - Engineering Graduate or MCA or equivalent qualification from a recognized University/Institution and 15 years of experience.
- Chief Digital Officer- Bachelors/ Master’s degree preferably a combination of Business/ Technology/Computer Science/Digital Marketing or related fields and 15 years of experience.
- Chief Information Security Officer - Graduate from a reputed University, preferably with credible certifications in information security or an Engineer from a reputed University and 15 years of experience.
Selection Process for LIC SO Recruitment 2022
Candidates will be called for a personal interview, based on their qualifications, experience and overall suitability.
Application Fee
- SC/ST/PwBD - Rs. 100/-
- Other - Rs. 1000/-
How to Apply for LIC Recruitment 2022 ?
- Visit https://licindia.in/Bottom-Links/careers and select “SpecializedpositionsinIT”.
- Click on the option "APPLY ONLINE" which will open a new screen.
- Register and fill your details
- Upload Photo & Signature as per the specifications given in the Guidelines for Scanning and Upload of Photograph and Signature
- Also, fill other details
- Click on the Preview Tab to preview and verify the entire application form before COMPLETE REGISTRATION.
- Modify details, if required, and click on 'COMPLETE REGISTRATION' ONLY after verifying and ensuring that the photograph, signature & Brief Resume uploaded and other details filled by you are correct. Click on 'Payment' Tab and proceed for payment.
- Click on 'Submit' button
- Appointment of selected candidates is subject to his/her being declared medically fit as per the requirement of the Corporation