List of Government Jobs 2022 Closing This Week: Apply Online for Professor, Trainee, Office Assistants/DEO, Medical Services and Others

Government Jobs aspirant can apply for these government jobs under BPSC, RBI,DAE and others for which application process is closing this week. Check application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

You can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here which are different for each exams.



Last Date: 25 April 2022

BECIL DDA Recruitment 2022 Notification

Orgaization: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL)

Number of Posts: 378

Posts: Office Assistants and Data Entry Operators

Last Date: 25 April 2022

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)

Organization: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)

Number of Posts: 687

Posts: Combined Medical Services (CMS)

Last Date: 26 April 2022

BLW Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2022

Orgaization: Banaras Locomotive Work (BLW Varanasi)

Number of Posts: 374

Posts: ITI Apprentice and Non ITI Apprentice

Last Date: 26 April 2022

UKMSSB Assistant Professor Recruitment 2022

Orgaization: Uttarakhand Medical Service Selection Board (UKMSSB)

Number of Posts: 339

Posts: Assistant Professor

Last Date: 28 April 2022

NPCIL Executive Trainee Recruitment 2022

Orgaization: Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL)

Number of Posts: 225

Posts: Executive Trainee

Last Date: 30 April 2022.

CGPSC Recruitment 2022

Orgaization: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC)

Number of Posts: 23

Posts: Scientific Officer

Last Date: 30 April 2022

BARC Recruitment 2022

Orgaization: BARC (Bhabha Atomic Research Centre), Mumbai

Number of Posts: 266

Posts: Stipendiary Trainee, Scientific Assistant, Technician

Check Details: