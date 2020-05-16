LMRC Result 2020 for JE, Assistant Manager & PR Assistant Out @lmrcl.com, Download UPMRCL Lucknow Metro Result and Score Card

LMRC Result 2020: Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (LMRC)/ Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (UPMRCL) has released the result along with score card of Objective type Computer Based Test (CBT) for the post of Junior Engineer (JE), Assistant Manager (AM) and Public Relations Assistant (PRA). The metro rail corporation has prepared a list of candidates who are qualified in the exam. All such candidates who have applied appeared in LMRC Exam 2020 can download Lucknow Metro Result 2020 from LMRC website lmrcl.com.

LMRC Result 2020 PDF Links are given below. The candidates can check the details on selected candidates through the link. They can also check scores through the LMRC Score Card Link given below.

Download LMRC Result 2020:

LMRC Assistant Manager Accounts (E04) Result

LMRC Assistant Manager Civil (E01) Result

LMRC Public Relations Assistant (NE04) Result

LMRC Assistant Manager Electrical (E02) Result

LMRC Assistant Manager HR (E05) Result

LMRC Assistant Manager Public Relations(E06) Result

LMRC Assistant_Manager__S&T (E03) Result

LMRC Jr.Engineer(Civil) (NE01) Result



LMRC Jr.Engineer_(Electrical)_(NE02) Result



LMRC Jr.Engineer(S&T)(NE03) Result



Download LMRC Score Card 2020

How to Download LMRC Result 2020 ?

Go to Lucknow Metro Official Website lmrcl.com Click on ‘Recruitment 2019’, given under ‘Career Section’ Go to ‘Click here for Score Card & Candidate Response’ and Click on ‘Login For Score Card & Candidate Response’ Enter your USER ID and Password Download UP Metro Result 2020

Lucknow Metro Exam was held on 20 January 2020 and 22 January 2020. The answer for the exam were released on official website and objection were also invited from from 25 January 2020 to 30 January 2020.These objections were thoroughly examined and answer key was revised accordingly based on which final result has been prepared.

UP Metro had conducted the exam for the recruitment of 186 Executive ( Assistant Manager) and Non-Executive (Junior Engineer and Public Relation Assistant) Posts.