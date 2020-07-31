LSAT India 2020: The Law School Admission Council (LSAC) has successfully conducted LSAT India 2020. All candidates who had successfully registered and booked their slots were able to undertake LSAT India 2020. LSAT India 2020 was conducted in the online mode as a remote proctored test from 19th to 22nd July 2020 and 26th July 2020 using AI assisted technology. The conducting body added 26th July as an additional exam date so s to accommodate candidates impacted by cancellation or postponement of various law entrance exams in the country. Candidates were able to appear in LSAT India 2020 from their homes or any location of their choice. LSAT India 2020 was conducted for undergraduate as well as postgraduate courses. Candidates qualifying in LSAT India 2020 will be eligible to participate in the selection process for LLB (3-Year/5-year) or LLM courses in the associated and participating colleges. Complete details pertaining to LSAT India 2020 including important dates, eligibility criteria, result, selection process, etc., are provided in the article below.

LSAT India 2020 - Overview

Candidates can have a brief overview of LSAT India 2020 by referring to the details of the table below.

Particulars Details Name of Exam Law School Admission Test for India Conducting Body Pearson VUE on behalf of the Law School Admission Council (LSAC) Mode of Exam Online (Remote Proctored Test) Courses offered BA LLB, BBA LLB, BCom LLB, BSc LLB, 3-year LLB and LLM Medium of test English

LSAT India 2020 Important Dates

The conducting body has released the dates of all the important events of LSAT India 2020. Candidates can refer to the table below for LSAT India 2020 important dates.

LSAT India 2020 - Important Dates

Events Dates Start of LSAT India 2020 Registration 6th December 2019 End of LSAT India Registration 2020 10th July 2020 LSAT India 2020 Mock Test 4th July to 15th July 2020 LSAT India Slot booking July 6 - July 17 Release of LSAT India 2020 Admit Card 17th July 2020 LSAT India 2020 19th -22nd& 26thJuly 2020 LSAT India 2020 Result To be notified LSAT India 2020 Selection Process To be notified

LSAT India 2020 Details

Candidates can find complete details about LSAT India 2020 below.

LSAT India 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must meet the eligibility criteria of LSAT India 2020 as specified by the associated/participating colleges as the conducting body has not prescribed any such criteria of its own. Details of LSAT India 2020 eligibility criteria are listed below.

Candidates vying for admission to the 3-Year LLB program on the basis of LSAT India 2020 scores are required to have completed graduation degree in any discipline from a recognized university.

For the 5-Year LLB program, candidates are required to have completed class 12 from a recognized board or institution.

Candidates seeking admission to LLM programme through LSAT India 2020 are required to have completed their undergraduate degree in law.

LSAT India 2020 Registration

The registrations for LSAT India 2020 were conducted until July 2020. Candidates seeking to appear in the exam were required to complete the LSAT India 2020 registrations. For successful completion of LSAT India registration 2020, candidate were required to provide their personal and educational qualification details along with uploading of scanned copies of relevant documents, photograph and signature as specified followed by payment of registration fee. It is imperative that candidates provide authentic and genuine information during LSAT India 2020 registrations as the details are sent by the conducting body to the associated colleges.

LSAT India 2020 Admit Card

The admit cards of LSAT India 2020 were issued to all the candidates who successfully completed the registration process and and slot booking. The conducting body released the LSAT India 2020 admit cards in the online mode on the official website. Candidates were required to login to their individual registration portal using their email ID and password to download the LSAT India admit card 2020. Important details such as the name and roll number of the candidate, and date and time of the exam were included in the admit card of LSAT India 2020. Candidates must also keep the LSAT India 2020 admit card carefully until the admission process is over.

LSAT India Exam Pattern 2020

The conducting body introduced changes in the exam pattern if LSAT India 2020 owing to the prevalent circumstances. In a first, LSAT India 2020 was conducted in the online mode as a Remote Proctored Test using AI assisted technology. This allowed the candidates to appear for LSAT India 2020 from the confines of their homes or any location of their choice. Also as per the exam pattern of LSAT India 2020, the variable section was removed from the test. The removal of the variable section also led to subsequent changes in the LSAT India 2020 exam pattern reducing the total number of questions from 115 to around 92. The updated exam pattern of LSAT India 2020also prescribed a deduction in test duration from 2 hours 55 minutes to 2 hours 20 minutes. Under the LSAT India exam pattern 2020, each candidate was proctored remotely using AI-assisted technology and a candidate's entire examination was recorded via the computer’s web camera.

LSAT India Result 2020

Now, that the conduct of the entrance test is over, the conducting body is expected to announce the result of LSAT India 2020 soon. The LSAT India 2020 result will be declared in the online mode in the form of a scorecard. Candidates will be required to download their LSAT India result 2020 scorecard from the official website by providing their registered email Id and password.The LSAT India 2020 result will include thescaled score, percentile score and rank obtained by the candidate. Candidates must keep the LSAT India result 2020 scorecard carefully as it will be required in the later stages of admission. The LSAT India 2020 cores obtained by the candidates will be shared by the conducting body with the associated colleges. The various associated colleges will utilise the LSAT India 2020 scores of the candidates for preparing a merit list and ranking the candidate on the basis of which the candidates will be allotted seats to undergraduate/postgraduate law courses.

LSAT India 2020 Selection Process

The exam conducting body does not partake in the selection process of LSAT India 2020. Each of the associated/participating conduct their own selection process based on candidates’ LSAT India 2020 scores. The institutes will prepare a merit list of applicants using the LSAT India 2020 scores shared by the conducting body with them. Also, institute-specific admission cutoffs for various courses offered will be released by each of the associated colleges. The cut-offs will mention the last rank until which a particular institute will provide admission to the candidates. The LSAT India 2020 selection process cut off will vary for different courses and institutes. Candidate during the selection process of LSAT India 2020 will be allotted seats in order of merit in the exam.