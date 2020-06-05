LSAT India 2020 last Minute Preparation Tips

LSAT India 2020 Preparation Tips: The Law School Admission Council has updated the pattern of LSAT India 2020. With the updated exam pattern, candidates will require an effective preparation strategy for LSAT India 2020. While the candidates are likely to have been preparing for the conventional exam mode, the online proctored mode in which the test will now be held will require a fresh approach to prepare for LSAT India 2020. LSAC has designed LSAT India 2020 pattern on the lines of LSAT Global. Candidates registered to appear in the exam will be assessed on the basis of their critical thinking and analytical skills. As such, in order to prepare for LSAT India 2020, these are the areas which the candidates will be required to work on. Also, there is no specific syllabus prescribed by LSAC, preparing for LSAT India 2020 becomes even trickier. The scores of LSAT India 2020 are accepted by numerous colleges in the country for admission of aspirants to their undergraduate and postgraduate law courses which makes the competition intense. Candidates will thus, require to devise a full proof preparation strategy to score a good percentile in the exam. To assist candidates with the same, we have enlisted some useful LSAT India 2020 preparation tips that the candidates can go through in the article below.

LSAT India 2020 Preparation Tips - Details of Exam Pattern

The recent changes introduced in the exam pattern of LSAT India is something all the candidates should be familiar with. From changes in the exam mode to the number of questions, complete details about LSAT India exam pattern 2020 are mentioned below.

Particulars Details Mode of exam Online (Proctored) Duration of the exam 2 hours 20 minutes Number of questions 92 (Approximately) No. of questions (Section-wise) 22 - 24 questions Question format Multiple-choice type Marking scheme Credit for correct answers, No negative marking Scoring Technique Scaled score between 420 and 480, Percentile rank& Score band

How to Prepare for LSAT India 2020 - Sectional Details

Prior to approaching towards LSAT India 2020 preparation, candidates must have knowledge about the updated topics for the exam. The variable section has been omitted from LSAT India 2020. Also, candidates must be aware of the sectional weightage attributed to the different sections in LSAT India 2020 so as to make their study plan accordingly. Details about the updated sections for LSAT India 2020 have been provided below.

Sections No. of Questions (Approx.) Time Allotted Analytical Reasoning 23 35 minutes First Logical Reasoning 23 35 minutes Second Logical Reasoning 22 35 minutes Reading Comprehension 24 35 minutes

LSAT India 2020 last Minute Preparation Tips

The Law School Admission Test 2020 is around the corner. With the updated exam pattern and no prescribed, it is likely that candidates feel intimidated to approach the exam. If you are one of LSAT India 2020 aspirants too, do not worry as we have got you covered. These last minute preparation tips for LSAT India 2020 will help you gather a strategy that when followed diligently will help you in obtaining a good percentile in the exam.