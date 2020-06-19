LSAT India 2020 Admit Card: The conducting body, Pearson VUE, will release the LSAT India admit card 2020 of the applicants after the registration process ends. The admit card of TS SSC 2020 will be released in the online mode only. All the successfully registered candidates will be notified about the release of LSAT India 2020 admit cards via email. Candidates will be required to visit the official website and login using the registered email ID and password to download their LSAT India admit card 2020. The LSAT India 2020 admit card in an important document as it will contain information about the candidates such as his/her roll number, exam date, exam slot, etc. LSAT India 2020 will be conducted in the online remote proctored mode starting 19th July 2020 onwards. As such, the admit card of LSAT India 2020 will also be used for online verification and check-in purposes. Guidelines related to exam-day will also be included in LSAT India admit card 2020 which the candidates will be required to strictly follow. Read the article below to find complete information on LSAT India 2020 admit card.

LSAT India Admit Card 2020 - Important Dates

Pearson VUE conducts LSAT India for candidates seeking information to 3-Year, 5-Year integrated and LLM courses in its associated colleges. The important dates for LSAT India 2020 admit card are mentioned in the table below.

Events Dates LSAT India 2020 registration ends 5th July 2020 LSAT India admit card 2020 release To be notified Last date to download admit card of LSAT India 2020 To be notified

LSAT India 2020 Admit Card - Steps to Download

The conducting body will release the admit card of LSAT India 2020 in the online mode on the candidates’ individual registration portals. Candidates can download their LSAT India 2020 admit cards from the registration portal following the steps mentioned below.

Visit the official website of LSAT India 2020

Click on the Link for ‘Admit Card’

In the new log-in window enter your registered email id and password

Your LSAT India 2020 admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take 2-3 printouts of the LSAT India admit card 2020

LSAT India Admit Card 2020 - Details to Check

The details on the admit card of LSAT India 2020 admit card should be carefully checked by the candidates. Discrepancies on the LSAT India admit card 2020, if any, must be reported to the concerned authorities. Candidates should pay attention to these particular details on the admit card of LSAT India 2020.

Name

Date of Birth

Category

Course applied for

Application number

Roll number

Date and time of exam

Reporting time

Name of parent (s)

LSAT India 2020 Admit Card - Important Points