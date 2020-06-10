LSAT India Result 2020: Pearson VUE will declare the result of LSAT India 2020 few weeks after the exam is conducted. Candidates appearing in the exam will be notified about the declaration of LSAT India 2020 result via an email. The LSAT India result 2020 will be made available in the form of a scorecard on the official website. Candidates will be required to download the result of LSAT India

2020 from the registration portal by using their registration Id and password. Candidates must note that the LSAT India result 2020 will be declared in the online mode only. LSAT India 2020 result will be released separately for the courses of 3-Year/5-Year LLB and LLM. However, for either of the course, result of LSAT India 2020 will be released as a scale score between 420 and 480. Details of the candidate such as roll number, percentile rank, scaled score and qualifying status will be included in LSAT India result 2020. Aspiring can read the article below to obtain complete information about LSAT India result 2020.

LSAT India 2020 Result - Important Dates

Pearson VUE, for the first time, is conducting LSAT India in the online proctored mode. Candidates appearing in the entrance test can find the important dates of LSAT India result 2020 below.

Event Dates LSAT India 2020 19th July 2020 onwards (Multiple days and shifts) LSAT India result 2020 To be notified

How to download LSAT India 2020 Result

The conducting body will release the result of LSAT India 2020 in the online mode on the official website. Candidates who appear in the exam will be notified via email when the LSAT India result 2020 is announced. To download the LSAT India 2020 result, candidates can follow the following steps.

Visit the official website of LSAT India 2020

Login to the registration portal using your email id and password

Your LSAT India 2020 result will appear on the screen

Check your result and download it for future reference.

LSAT India Result 2020 - What will it Contain

The conducting authority will release the result of LSAT India 2020 in the form of scorecard. The following details will be included in the scorecard of LSAT India 2020 result.

Candidate’s name

Roll Number of the candidate

Scaled Score

Percentile and score band

Qualifying status

LSAT India Result 2020 - Scoring Pattern

Pearson VUE has devised a unique scoring pattern for LSAT India 2020 result. There is no specific marking scheme prescribed in LSAT India 2020. All questions carry equal credit and a candidate is given credit for each correct answer and there is no negative marking for incorrect answer as well. Candidates in the LSAT India result 2020 are scored in the range of 420 to 480 on a percentile basis. This implies a particular candidate’s LSAT India 2020 result is prepared by comparing his/her performance to other candidates appearing for the same entrance. The scores obtained by a candidate in LSAT India result 2020 are thus, relative and not absolute.

LSAT India Result 2020 - Rechecking

The conducting body has also provided the option of rechecking of LSAT India 2020 result for candidates not satisfied with the scores assigned. Such candidates can request for a recheck of their answer sheet. To apply for rechecking of LSAT India result 2020, candidates will have to visit the online registration portal. Candidates requesting rechecking of the result of LSAT India 2020 will also be required to deposit a sum of Rs. 1500/- which is non-refundable in nature. It is important to remember that requesting recheck of LSAT India result 2020 does not guarantee a change in the outcome.

LSAT India 2020 Result - Score Validity

Pearson VUE will share the scores obtained by the candidates in the result of LSAT India 2020 with all of its associated colleges. Additionally, many participating colleges also accept LSAT India scores as the base for considering candidates for admission to various law courses. The scores obtained in the LSAT India result 2020 will be valid for a period of five years. This implies that candidates can utilise LSAT India 2020 result scores for admission to law courses upto 5 years. However, candidates will also be required to check with individual colleges they are seeking admission to and enquire if they are willing to accept the same.

LSAT India Result 2020 - Score Cancellation

The exam conducting body reserves the right to cancel the scores of LSAT India 2020 result if a candidate is found violating basic rules of the test. The entire test duration of LSAT India will be recorded via the candidate’s web camera in the laptop/computer. The grounds for cancellation of the scores LSAT India result 2020 includes practices such as cheating, moving away from the test, usage of pen and paper, mobile phones, electronic devices, etc. Any device other than the testing equipment in the vicinity of the testing area can lead to cancellation of LSAT India result 2020 scores. Candidates leaving their seat during the test will also face cancellation of LSAT India 2020 result scores. Additionally, scores of LSAT India result 2020 will also be cancelled if any candidate is found attempting to or running any other application in the computer, attempting to record test material, connecting/disconnecting any external device during the test and sharing details of the test in any form. The conducting body will not offer the option of retest to any candidate whose scores of LSAT India result 2020 are cancelled.