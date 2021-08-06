Madras High Court Recruitment 2021 for 37 Law Clerk Posts, Download Application Form @hcmadras.tn.nic.in

Madras High Court Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT at hcmadras.tn.nic.in for 37 Law Clerk Posts. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Madras High Court Recruitment 2021: High Court of Judicature at Madras has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Law Clerk for a period of one year. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 10 September through email or through posts latest by 13 September 2021.

This drive is being done to recruit 37 vacancies of Law Clerk to the Hon’ble Judges, High Court, Madras. The candidates can check the eligibility, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

Last date of application submission through post: 13 September 2021

Last date of application submission through email: 10 September 2021

Madras High Court Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Law Clerk - 32 Posts

Madras High Court Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidate should be a graduate in law (under 10+2+3+3 or 10+2+5 pattern) from the recognized Universities in the Indian Union and recognized by the Bar Council of India for admission as an Advocate or Attorney of an Indian Court.

Madras High Court Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - should not have attained the age of 30 years

Madras High Court Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The eligible candidates will have to appear for the viva-voce test in Chennai.

Madras High Court Recruitment 2021 Salary: Rs.30,000/- (Rupees Thirty Thousand Only) per month

Download Madras High Court Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Madras High Court Recruitment 2021 Application Form

Official Website

How to apply for Madras High Court Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit applications through two means viz through email on or before 10 September 2021 and through a post on or before 13 September 2021. The candidates can refer to the official notification PDF for more details.

