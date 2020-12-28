Maharashtra Postal Circle MTS Admit Card 2020 OUT @maharashtrapost.gov.in, Exam on 5 Jan, Here’s Download Link for Multi Tasking Staff Call Letter

Maharashtra Postal Circle MTS Admit Card 2020: Maharashtra Postal Circle has released the admit cards for Multi Tasking Staff at the official website. All such candidates applied for Maharashtra Postal Circle MTS Exam 2020 can now download their call letters by entering their registration number/roll number, date of birth etc on maharashtrapost.gov.in.

Maharashtra Postal Circle MTS Exam 2020 is scheduled to be held from 5 January 2021 to 15 January 2021. All candidates appearing in the exam are required to follow the COVID-19 instructions and report on the scheduled time.

For the sake of the candidates, we have provided the easy steps of Maharashtra Postal Circle MTS Admit Card 2020 download below. Candidates can download their call letters by following the steps given below and save the call letter for future reference.

How and Where to Download Maharashtra Postal Circle MTS Admit Card 2020?

Visit the official website.i.e.maharashtrapost.gov.in. Click on Careers Section. Click on Maharashtra Postal Circle MTSAdmit Card. It will redirect you to a new window. Enter your essential credentials and click on the submit button. Then, the Maharashtra Postal Circle MTSAdmit Card 2020 will be displayed. Candidates can download Maharashtra Postal Circle MTSAdmit Card 2020 and save it for future reference.

Download Maharashtra Postal Circle MTS Admit Card 2020

Maharashtra Postal Circle MTS Exam 2020 will be of 10th standard consisting of translation of words from English to the local language, translation from local language to English, Letter Writing in the local language in 80 to 100 words, paragraph/short essay in a local language in 80 to 100 words and skill test of data entry for 20 minutes on the computer. There will be a minimum time gap of one hour between paper 2 and paper 3. The Maharashtra Postal Circle MTS Admit Card can be downloaded by clicking on the above link.