MAT 2020 Exam day Do’s and Don’ts | All about MAT Remote Proctored IBT | All FAQs Answered

All India Management Association (AIMA) has decided to conduct the MAT exam for the aspirants in IBT mode. This step has been taken to ensure the safety of the aspirants amid the spread of Coronavirus in the country. Therefore, candidates appearing for the MAT exam in various batches, as per the schedule shared by the exam conducting body, will appear for the MBA entrance exam from their home through the Remote Proctored IBT mode.

Here is all about the Do’s and Don’ts that candidates are expected to follow while preparing to appear for the IBT mode MAT exam. We have answered generally all the FAQs that will clear your doubt about the newly introduced mode of exam and how to appear for it like a pro.

MAT IBT FAQs Answered

Take a look at some of the important FAQs answered for you so that you are clear about the MAT IBT mode exam and appear for it with full confidence:-

What is MAT IBT Mode exam?

AIMA will conduct MAT Exam in Remote Proctored Internet Based Test mode for the candidates. This means that candidates will be monitored/invigilated remotely by the invigilator through live video and audio feed through the computer/laptop screen. MAT is an internet based test in which the candidate is expected to sit in a closed environment to appear for the exam.

What are the major requirements to appear for the MAT IBT Exam?

To appear for the MAT IBT exam, candidates must ensure availability of:-

Internet connection with minimum bandwidth of 512 kbps. Convenient and secluded location to appear for the entrance exam Laptop/Desktop with a properly functioning webcam. Laptop/Desktop with a properly functioning mic. A secure browser installed in the system (preferably Google Chrome for good experience) Operating System should be atleast Windows 7 or higher version Un-interrupted Power Supply and Internet Supply so that the test is not hampered.

Is there any Software that is required to appear for the exam?

Candidates appearing for the MAT exam are required to download MSB browser. It is mandatory to download MSB to appear for the MAT exam as per the AIMA requirements. MSB is a security feature that ensures that aspirants don’t indulge in unfair practices during the test. Therefore, download and install the MSB system in your computer/laptop in the Windows OS version only.

MAT 2020 – IBT Exam Do’s and Don’ts

Read the list of Do’s and Don’ts, that are important from exam perspective. It will help you prepare better for the upcoming exam on the D-Day.

MAT Exam – List of Do’s for the Aspirants

It is important for the candidates to sit in a well lit room to ensure that the aspirant is remotely being proctored by the invigilator.

Dress up properly for the official setting, and maintain decorum at all the times while appearing for the exam

Keep a Government approved ID proof and original document

Submit a live image of the document through the live webcam

Consider your home as examination center and make sure that you are alone in the room and at a quiet place

Keep rough sheets for the purpose of calculation, along the table/setting where you sit for the exam. Remember that your sheet might be checked by the proctor during the exam.

MAT Exam – List of Don’ts for the Aspirants

Don’t sit in a noisy environment or setting

Don’t keep any mobile, earphones, earpods, or calculator near you

Don’t try to restart the test once it is over. Press the Submit button and leave the exam.

After completing the exam, and submitting the test, restart your computer system.

