Mazagon Dock Recruitment 2022: Apply for 1041 Vacancies for Skilled, and Semi Skilled

Mazagon Dock Recruitment 2022: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited has published the notification for 1041 Skilled, and Semi Skilled

Mazagon Dock Recruitment 2022: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) has more than thousands of vacant posts for Skilled and Semi-Skilled. Eligible & interested candidates are required to apply online on mazagondock.in. Mazagon Online Application Link will be available from 12 September 2022 and closes on 30 September 2022).

Candidates can check more details on MDL Recruitment 2022 in the PDF link given below:

Mazagon Dock Recruitment Notification

Mazagon Dock Online Application Link

Important Dates

Starting Date of submission of online application: 12 September 2022

Last date for submission of online application: 30 September 2022

Mazagon Dock Vacancy Details

Total - 1501 Posts

Mazagon Dock Salary

Special Grade (IDA-IX) - Rs. 22000-83180

Special Grade (IDA-VIII) – Rs.21,000/- to Rs.79,380/-

Skilled Grade-II(IDA-VI) - Rs. 18000-68120

Skilled Gr-I (IDA-V) – Rs.17,000/- to Rs.64,360/-

Semi-Skilled Gr-III (IDA-IVA) – Rs.16,000/- to Rs.60,520/-

Semi-Skilled Gr-I (IDA-II)- Rs.13,200/- to Rs.49,910/-

Mazagon Dock Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Ref. Mechanic - National Apprenticeship Certificate Examination passed in the trade of “Refrigeration and Air Conditioning”.

Brass Finisher - Passed National Apprenticeship Certificate in any trade and worked in MDL/ Ship-building industry as Brass Finisher.

Brass Finisher - The Candidates who have passed National Apprenticeship Certificate in any trade and worked in MDL/ Ship-building industry as Brass Finisher/ Machinist. One year shipbuilding experience is compulsory.

Carpenter - Passed National Apprenticeship Certificate Examination passed in the trade of “Carpenter/ Shipwright (wood).

Chipper Grinder - Passed NAC in any trade and have worked in Shipbuilding industry as Chipper Grinder for minimum period of one year may apply for the said post directly.

Diesel Crane Operator - passed the National Apprenticeship Certificate Examination in the trade of “Diesel Mechanic” with valid Heavy Vehicle Driving Licence and having one-year experience in MDL/ Ship-building industry as Diesel Crane Operator.

For Other Posts, check the detailed notification link

Mazagon Dock Age Limit:

The maximum age limit is 38 years and the minimum age limit is not less than 18 years as on 01 Sept ’22.

Mazagon Dock Selection Process Marking Scheme

Written Test - 30 marks Experience in Shipbuilding Industry - 20 marks Trade Test - 50 marks

How to Apply for Mazagon Dock Recruitment 2022 ?