Mazagon Dock Recruitment 2022: Apply for 1041 Vacancies for Skilled, and Semi Skilled

Mazagon Dock Recruitment 2022: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) has more than thousands of vacant posts for Skilled and Semi-Skilled. Eligible & interested candidates are required to apply online on mazagondock.in. Mazagon Online Application Link will be available from 12 September 2022 and closes on 30 September 2022).
Candidates can check more details on MDL Recruitment 2022 in the PDF link given below:
Mazagon Dock Recruitment Notification
Mazagon Dock Online Application Link
Important Dates
- Starting Date of submission of online application: 12 September 2022
- Last date for submission of online application: 30 September 2022
Mazagon Dock Vacancy Details
Total - 1501 Posts
Mazagon Dock Salary
- Special Grade (IDA-IX) - Rs. 22000-83180
- Special Grade (IDA-VIII) – Rs.21,000/- to Rs.79,380/-
- Skilled Grade-II(IDA-VI) - Rs. 18000-68120
- Skilled Gr-I (IDA-V) – Rs.17,000/- to Rs.64,360/-
- Semi-Skilled Gr-III (IDA-IVA) – Rs.16,000/- to Rs.60,520/-
- Semi-Skilled Gr-I (IDA-II)- Rs.13,200/- to Rs.49,910/-
Mazagon Dock Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Ref. Mechanic - National Apprenticeship Certificate Examination passed in the trade of “Refrigeration and Air Conditioning”.
- Brass Finisher - Passed National Apprenticeship Certificate in any trade and worked in MDL/ Ship-building industry as Brass Finisher.
- Brass Finisher - The Candidates who have passed National Apprenticeship Certificate in any trade and worked in MDL/ Ship-building industry as Brass Finisher/ Machinist. One year shipbuilding experience is compulsory.
- Carpenter - Passed National Apprenticeship Certificate Examination passed in the trade of “Carpenter/ Shipwright (wood).
- Chipper Grinder - Passed NAC in any trade and have worked in Shipbuilding industry as Chipper Grinder for minimum period of one year may apply for the said post directly.
- Diesel Crane Operator - passed the National Apprenticeship Certificate Examination in the trade of “Diesel Mechanic” with valid Heavy Vehicle Driving Licence and having one-year experience in MDL/ Ship-building industry as Diesel Crane Operator.
For Other Posts, check the detailed notification link
Mazagon Dock Age Limit:
The maximum age limit is 38 years and the minimum age limit is not less than 18 years as on 01 Sept ’22.
Mazagon Dock Selection Process Marking Scheme
- Written Test - 30 marks
- Experience in Shipbuilding Industry - 20 marks
- Trade Test - 50 marks
How to Apply for Mazagon Dock Recruitment 2022 ?
- Log on to the MDL website https://mazagondock.in
- Go to Careers >> Online Recruitment >> Non-Executive
- Click on Non- Executive Tab
- Register by filling up relevant details & click on “Submit” button.
- Click on the validation link sent on email.
- Login to MDL Online Portal with “Username” & “Password”
- Select the job under Non-Executive Tab & view the “Eligibility Criteria”
- Read the instructions carefully and fill up all the details in the Online Application Form.
- Check preview of the Application form and make corrections, if any. Any changes in the application form need to be edited before clicking on “Submit”.
- If you belong to General/ OBC/EWS category the you are required to pay the application fees of 100/-.
- Click on “Home” tab and ensure your application submission status to be “Successfully Submitted”.
- Take a print of your application form with unique registration no. on or before the last date of application for future reference