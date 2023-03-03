Meet Aarav Seth Who Launched 'We Rise Together Foundation' to Address Social and Climate-Change Issues

Meet Aarav Seth who started We Rise Together Foundation to resolve social and climate-change issues at the Community level.

Award Category: Most Socially-Relevant Initiative

Introduction: Aarav Seth is a Class 9 student from Ahlcon International School, Mayur Vihar, New Delhi.

Achievement: Started We Rise Together Foundation to resolve social and climate-change issues at the Community level

Aarav Seth, a 14-year-old, Class 9 Student from Ahlcon International School, New Delhi, established the We Rise Together Foundation with an aim to solve social and environmental issues at the community level. Along with his team, Aarav plants trees and mentors children about Sustainable Development Goals.

Activities and Initiatives

Through his We Rise Together Foundation, Aarav Seth has organised various events to encourage youngsters to take positive action for the climate, and contribute to resolving social and climate-change issues at a community level through different initiatives. He has planted 5,000 trees to date and also mentored 20 children from different schools about SDG Actions through the SDG Innovation program.

In addition, his foundation also aims to resolve social and climate-change issues through three key initiatives:

Sunday For Secured Future to encourage youth to take positive action for the environment.

She Hygiene initiative focuses on distributing bio-degradable sanitary pads to the girls in need, wherein, We Rise Together has successfully donated over 5,000 sanitary pads.

Helping Hands encourages people to donate items such as clothes, books, shoes, food, etc., to uneducated children. Till date, Aarav and his team have donated over 1,500 books.

Menstrual Hygiene For All: ‘Menstrual Hygiene For All‘ is a petition raised by the co-founders of the We Rise Together Foundation. Through this petition, Aarav raises the demand to include Menstrual education in the curriculum for not only girls but also boys from 6th Grade onwards.

Achievements

Aarav is a two-time TEDx Speaker, a child Ambassador of SDG (Sustainable Development Goals) Choupal and Ambassador of SDGsForChildren.

Aarav Seth is a finalist for Most Socially-Relevant Initiative because he launched the We Rise Together Foundation to encourage and motivate the youth to come forward to resolve social and climate-change issues at the grassroots level.

