Meet Arti Qanungo Who Is Making Teaching - Learning Fun and Joyful

Meet Arti Qanungo who has used innovative teaching methods aimed at preventing female student drop out during adolescence.

Award Category: Best Initiative (Edutainment - Making Learning Fun)

Introduction: Arti Qanungo is a teacher at Govt. Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, Laxmi Nagar, New Delhi

Achievement: Used innovative teaching methods aimed at preventing female student drop out during adolescence.

In India, about 63.5% of female students drop out of schools during adolescence. They are forced to do household chores or support their family in earning a livelihood. Being a teacher in Govt. Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, Laxmi Nagar, East Delhi, Arti Qanungo felt that there is a need to educate people through fun techniques about important topics like challenges related to adolescence and taboo issues like Menstrual Hygiene.

Key Initiatives

Arti is a government school teacher in Delhi who likes to teach students by using story narration and enactment of plays. She uses facial expressions, body language and voice intonation for effective narration.

Click Here to Watch a Glimpse of Arti’s Expressive Teaching Techniques

She educates students about periods and menstrual hygiene through Plays and Nukkad Nataks and has organised workshops on Gender Sensitization. In her 21-years of teaching experience, she has taken up multiple opportunities to aid underprivileged children from the humblest backgrounds.

She has scripted and directed several street plays on the theme of Good Touch, Bad Touch, the Challenges of Adolescence and Menstrual Hygiene.

Click Here to See the Play scripted and directed by Arti on Good Touch, Bad Touch

Awards/Recognition

She has been honoured by the Varkey Foundation as she was selected in the Top 50 Finalists of the 1 million dollar Global Teacher Prize 2019 from 179 countries.

Awarded the CBSE Teachers Award 2020 by the former Union Minister of Education of India , Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank for outstanding work in connecting education to the CBSE affiliated schools community from all around the world.

She has been honoured with the title of Corona Warrior for providing outstanding support and humanitarian work during the critical situation of COVID-19.

Arti also presented her research paper at IIT Delhi and was awarded at the 11th International Conference on Excellence in School Education as The Joy of Being an Educator in 2019 and 2020.

Click Here to See Arti’s Other Achievements

Arti Qanungo is a finalist for Best Initiative (Edutainment - Making Learning Fun)

because she uses creative pedagogy to educate young children, especially girls, about the challenges related to adolescence, menstrual hygiene and gender sensitization through plays, nukkad natak, and workshops to spread awareness in society.

Click Here to See All Information Shared by Arti Qanungo