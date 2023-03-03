Meet Asha Saran Srivastava, the Driving Force Behind Implementation of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Her School

Meet Asha Saran Srivastava who is the Principal of Jaspal Kaur Public School and has initiated several projects for effective implementation of SDGs.

Award Category: Outstanding Educational Leader

Introduction: Mrs. Asha Saran Srivastava, Principal of Jaspal Kaur Public School, New Delhi

Achievement: As the Principal of JKPS, she has initiated several projects for effective implementation of SDGs .

Mrs. Asha Saran Srivastava lives by her school's motto - "Shubh Karman Tey Kabhoon Na Taron" - May I never deviate from doing good deeds. She is the principal of Jaspal Kaur Public School, and has undertaken several projects in furtherance of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) She believes that education is not just about providing knowledge but also about equipping students with the necessary skills to adapt and innovate in a constantly changing world. Her goal is to provide value-based education that encourages holistic development of the students, enabling them to evolve into global citizens.

Initiatives Aimed at Furthering SDGs

SDG 4 - Education For All

Vivekananda Paathshala - This initiative was launched in the year 2005 by the JKPS team. Mrs Srivastava continued the noble cause and strengthened the bond between the JKPS fraternity, underprivileged children, and their parents during the COVID-19 pandemic with Vivekananda Paathshala.

SDG 3 - Good Health and Well-Being Projects

Shubh Karman - In order to attend to the needs of students affected by COVID-19, she launched the Mentorship programme - Shubh Karman at JKPS, which mobilized the school's alumni. Under this programme, the alumni volunteered to provide emotional and psychological support and guidance to the affected students.

Chit Chetan - Virtual wellness program, Chit Chetan, based on yoga and meditation to promote mental, physical, and social well-being of students and teachers of the school.

Tender Touch - As a proponent of meaningful and value-based education, Mrs Srivastava regularly associates and interacts with various NGOs, special schools, societies, such as Upasana Special School, Vridh Ashram, Goonj, Blind School, Apna Ghar Ashram, Nirmal Sewa, Langar Sewa, etc. to instill sensitivity and compassion among students, teachers, and parents to promote healthy living and well-being for all age groups.

Sashakt - Women Empowerment - As a Principal and woman leader, she supported the Community-based NGO project Sashakt, which produces hand-made and block-printed cotton tote bags with the help of girls rescued from women trafficking and to support their upliftment.

Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman - She also promoted the social welfare scheme, Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman, to ensure community mobilisation and increase nutritional awareness among students, aiming to achieve holistic nourishment for them.

SDG 2 - Zero Hunger

Langar Sewa - Langar Sewa, in collaboration with D.L.S.S, strives to connect with the general public by providing food to those who are hungry and in need. This initiative is an ongoing effort to promote empathy and care towards fellow human beings.

SDG 1 - No Poverty

Twinning of Schools - As part of the Twinning of Schools initiative, students in grades V and VI from Jaspal Kaur Public School and Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya in Shalimar Bagh collaborated by sharing the best practices and resources from their respective schools. They also exchanged ideas and interests related to crafts, arts, music, reading and writing skills, online education, and the impact of the lockdown.

SGD 6 - Clean Water and Sanitation Projects

Clean Water and Sanitation Projects - Mrs Srivastava has also taken up projects like - Eco Warriors: Restoration of Eco System, Tree Plantation Drive, Swachhata Pakwada, Rain Water Harvesting, Clean Drinking RO Water Facility, Swach Bharat Swach Vidhyalya Campaign, Clean Yamuna Campaign, and Solid Waste Management.

SGD 13 - Climate Action

Climate Action - Under SDG 13, she has been a part of climate-saving initiatives such as Eco Warriors: Eco System Restoration, Tree Plantation Drive and reducing the use of plastics.

Integrated and International Projects

Mrs. Srivastava has been the driving force behind many integrated and international projects in her school:

Art Integration - SPICMACAY - to promote Indian culture and heritage among students and to hone their innate aesthetic talent.

She has played an instrumental part in implementing Connecting Classrooms Project: UK Partners Teachers Exchange Programme with George Spencer Academy, Nottingham, UK.

KGBV (Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya) Project - She mentored and promoted female rural literacy under the KGBV EQUIPS programme. Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) is a scheme launched in July 2004, for setting up schools at the upper primary level for girls belonging predominantly to the SC, ST, OBC and minority communities.

She has been the coordinator for International Dimension (ISA Project) since 2013.

Successfully initiated ESOL Examinations at various levels

Awards and Recognition

Mrs. Srivastava has been recognized and appreciated for her efforts. Some of the awards and recognitions received by her are:

Dynamic Principal Award 2022 for being an eminent exemplary personality, effective leader and contributing positively towards the community from FAP (Federation of Pvt Schools & Association of Punjab).

Category Award - 2022 from FAP (Federation of Pvt Schools & Association of Punjab).

She has been awarded Savitribai Phule Samman - 2022 for her Outstanding Contribution to the field of education.

EEC Award 2022 for her outstanding contribution to the field of education.

International Edu-Leader Award 2022 for International Academic Excellence by I2OR.

SOF Best International Principal for International Commerce Olympiad - 2021-22.

Shiksha Ratna Samman 2021 for her contribution towards all the stakeholders of the education industry, conferred by PAAI & Educlouds.

SOF Best District Principal - 2020- 21 in recognition of her leadership qualities by the Academic Council of Science Olympiad Foundation.

Educationist of the Year 2014 for exemplary contribution to the field of education by Mewar Institute Ghaziabad.

Outstanding Teachers Award 2008 by The Lions Club, New Delhi.

Besides being a leader, Mrs. Srivastava has also been a mentor to many of her faculty members and students. She motivated them to pursue courses and undertake projects. Some of her achievements as a mentor are -

Ms. Shikha Dhameja and Ms. Shikha Chopra are among the 250 teachers who were selected and are pursuing the coveted one-year program in Career and College (2022) conducted by the IC3 Institute under the flagship of CBSE, for teachers of schools affiliated to CBSE from across the globe. They are gaining expertise in establishing and maintaining robust career and college counseling departments within their schools.

SPICMACAY - Under her guidance, she motivated and inspired her students to participate in a range of SPIC MACAY programs. As a result of her mentorship, three of her students were chosen for the prestigious Guru Ki Sangat Scholarship Program . Among them, one student will receive tutelage from a distinguished Vocal Hindustani Classical Music Maestro, while the other two students will undergo training in painting under the guidance of a renowned artist.

JENESYS KZIUNA (BOND) Cultural Exchange Project (MHRD) - Under her aegis, a budding female sportsperson got the opportunity to visit Japan. She became a part of the KIZUNA Bond Project, meant to strengthen ties between Japan and East Asia.

Under the IGNITE 2014 program, she mentored a student of class 8 for an innovation project, "Cylindrical Refrigerator with Rotatory Trays," as a result, he received the IGNITE Award. Additionally, the mentee had the privilege of staying at Rashtrapati Bhawan for 14 days, where they were mentored by esteemed senior scientists under her guidance.

She played a pivotal role in motivating a young girl who was awarded the CBSE Higher Education Scholarship worth Rs. 80,000 under the INSPIRE scheme .

For the past nine years, her teachers and students have achieved 100% results in CBSE examinations under her constant guidance.

Mrs. Asha Saran Srivastava is a finalist for the Outstanding Educational Leader Award Because…her efforts to promote quality education and expand the knowledge landscape for her students are truly inspiring. She initiated various programmes to educate her students and staff about the importance of Sustainable Development Goals and ensured effective implementation.