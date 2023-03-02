Meet Ashutosh Kumar Singh Who is Enriching His Students’ Learning Experience

Award Category: Most Innovative Teaching Method

Introduction: Ashutosh Kumar Singh, a PGT Biology teacher at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Basdei, Surajpur.

Achievement: Enriched his students’ learning experience using activity-based learning approach .

His Journey

Ashutosh Kumar Singh, a PGT Biology teacher in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Basdei, Surajpur teaches deprived students - the first generation to receive education in their families. Being a teacher at JNV - a fully residential school - he also performs many responsibilities that concern the students, i.e., looking after their needs, their emotional well-being and giving them guidance and life lessons. Ashutosh is more like a friend to his students. By using creative teaching strategies, he engages the students in the classroom. Through the execution of other subjects like mathematics, history, and arts, he tries to explain the concepts to the students.

Activities / Initiatives

When he joined Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, the student strength was very low. Ashutosh, along with JNV staff members, conducted door-to-door campaigns and awareness programs among villagers to increase the student enrollment in schools.

In his classes, he focuses on activity-based learning for the students. While students are, in general, scared of the Science subjects, Jawahar's fun teaching methodologies have made his students love the learning process.

Awards/Recognition

He received a certificate of excellence from Commissioner, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) Delhi Commissioner for his students' achievement in Rank 1 in Shillong in 2019.

Ashutosh Kumar Singh is a finalist for Most Innovative Teaching Method because

he used activity-based learning practices and developed a teacher-parent relationship for overall student development that can help deprived students to succeed in their life.

