Meet Ayush Dangwal who created Overflow Tank Alarm System

Award Category : Best Use of Science and Technology

Introduction : Ayush Dangwal is a Class 12 Student from Maa Anandmayee Memorial School, Rishikesh, Uttarakhand

Water makes up about one-third of our body and also our planet. Yet, we often deal with scarcity of freshwater. In such a situation, saving this precious resource is extremely essential. Ayush Dangwal, a 17-year-old class 12 student from Raiwala, Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, has developed a solution to solve the issue of water wastage from overflowing water tanks. Ayush’s Overflow Tank Alarm System can prevent excess water spills from overflowing water tanks.

Overflow Tank Alarm System

This mechanism has been developed by Ayush after his research that people find it problematic to climb and check the level of water in their overhead water tank. Hence, they wait for the water to overflow from the tank. This, gradually, leads to a significant amount of water wastage. The alarm system created by Ayush produces sound to alert the owner about the level of water in the tank. The alarm system has been created using a steel bowl, motor, thermoplastic materials, etc.

Ayush’s Inspiration

One day, when Ayush’s mother asked him to check whether their water tank was overflowing, Ayush went on to the rooftop to check the water level. Right then he realised the need to innovate so that water is not wasted even without people constantly checking the water level in the tank. This thought pushed him to burn the midnight oil and build an Overflow Tank Alarm System that can automatically detect when the water has reached its level in water tanks.

Other Significant Project: Smart E-Rickshaw

To make the E-Rickshaws more efficient, economical and eco-friendly, Ayush Dangwal has added such innovative updates to a normal E-Rickshaw model that it can generate electricity on the move. Normally, E-rickshaws are battery-operated and are charged by electricity. Utilising the idea of Ayush, E-rickshaws can use self-generated electricity for battery recharge.

Ayush Dangwal is a finalist for Best Use of Science and Technology because of his unique, out-of-the-box thinking in developing solutions for the persistent problem of Overflowing Water Tanks and Smart E-Rickshaw which can generate electricity while running.

