Meet B.L. Mittal Who Established Tree Campus Academy Foundation to Make Free Spoken English Courses for Students

Meet B.L. Mittal who has established the Tree Campus Academy Foundation which provides free digital education through the Tree Campus application.

Award Category: Most Innovative Use of Science & Technology

Achievement: Established the Tree Campus Academy Foundation which provides free digital education through the Tree Campus application.

What is Tree Campus Academy Foundation?

Tree Campus application is an online digital platform that aims to improve students’ spoken English skills in 90 days without any charge. It hones the student’s communication skills and makes them socially confident without having to enroll for expensive spoken English courses.

The Tree Campus Academy Foundation has been incorporated as a Private Limited Company on September 26, 2013. It is also recognized as a startup by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade.

Presence of Tree Campus Academy Foundation

According to the Google Play Store, the Tree Campus Academy Foundation App has 50T+ downloads.

The Tree Campus Academy has about 2.1K likes and 2.3K followers on its Facebook profile.

B.L. Mittal is a finalist for Most Innovative Use of Science & Technology because he established Tree Campus Academy Foundation and launched the Tree Campus app which is providing free spoken English courses to students at scale.

