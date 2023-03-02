Meet Brijesh Pandey Who Uses Social Media for Free Chemistry Classes

Award Category: Best Initiative using Social Media

Introduction: Brijesh Pandey is an educator, currently employed at Yaduvanshi Shiksha Niketan, Haryana

Achievement: The founder of Pandey Ji YouTube Channel

The science stream is often feared by students because of the common notion that the subject is extremely tough. This is mostly a misconception developed due to the lack of the right resources and experienced teachers who can help the students understand the true essence of the subject. Brijesh Pandey, a 42-year-old M.Sc, B.Ed and PGDCA degree holder from Haryana is an educator who is working to eradicate this irrational fear of Science, especially Chemistry. He is currently employed at Yaduvanshi Shiksha Niketan, Mahendragarh, Haryana, and runs a free YouTube channel known as PandeyJi.

Pandey Ji - YouTube Channel

The YouTube Channel of Brijesh Pandey, Pandey Ji, has above 29000 subscribers with 2,971,709 views. Brijesh brings his 16-year-long teaching experience and expertise to this channel. The contents of his channel are designed to serve all queries of students from class 8 to the B.Sc level, helping students who are preparing for their NTSE, VVM, Olympiads, IIT, NEET, KVPY, SSC CGL, RAILWAY NTPC and NDA journey.

Brijesh Pandey’s wife Englesh Pandey, an expert in NTSE, also teaches through this YouTube Channel. She is also a Chemistry teacher with 13-year-long teaching experience, currently employed at Yaduvanshi Shiksha Niketan, Mahendergarh.

Vision

Brijesh Pandey envisions providing high-quality education to students, in all subjects. His vision is to bring together subject matter experts for all subjects on his YouTube channel so that the lack of right guidance or the high cost of coaching does not hold back any student in achieving their dreams and aspirations.

Achievements

Pandey Ji's videos have above 1 million impressions on YouTube with his most popular video having more than 1 lakh views.

To date, he has uploaded about 800 videos on his YouTube channel.

Brijesh Pandey has also been awarded the Asian Education Award for Contribution to Student Development in recognition of continuing Excellence in Education Awarded at AEA Conference 2022.

Brijesh Pandey is a finalist in the Best Initiative (Using Social Media) Category because of his efforts in making Science (Chemistry) education and learning easier and more accessible for students through his YouTube channel.

