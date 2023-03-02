Meet Deepika Maniktalia Who Makes Mathematics Fun To Study

Award Category: Most Innovative Teaching Method

Introduction: Deepika Maniktalia is a senior coordinator and Head of the Department, of Mathematics at DPS Knowledge Park V, Greater Noida

Achievement: Used creative ways to make Mathematics fun for students.

Math is commonly feared by a lot of students. Deepika Maniktaila is an educator who has extensively used a unique approach to remove the fear of Mathematics among students. She has incorporated various activities and designed lesson plans in such a way that students are able to learn in a playful manner.

Deepika’s Experience

Deepika’s experience in the Administration & Teaching domain expands over two decades. Currently, she is working as Sr. Coordinator and HOD of Mathematics at DPS Knowledge Park-V. Previously she has also taught at premier organizations like Amity International School and Delhi Public Schools.

Deepika’s Approach to Making Mathematics Fun

Deepika believes that students show aversion to Math because of the prejudice that the subject is dull, boring and a tough nut to crack. Deepika incorporates fun elements in the prescribed curriculum so that students feel invested and interested in the subject. Some of the creative elements used by Deepika in her Math classes are board games, worksheets, the use of Maths Lab, and other creative uses of technology. Deepika has also coordinated various workshops on Mathematics, aiming at building students’ interest in Mathematics in the classroom.

Click Here to See a Glimpse of Deepika Maniktalia’s Approach to Using Best Practices in Teaching Mathematics

Awards/Recognition

Deepika has been awarded a Certificate of Appreciation for Hard work and Dedication by Delhi Public school, GBN, Noida in 2017. She has also been awarded the Best Coordinator award by National Olympiad Foundation in the year 2015.

Deepika Maniktalia is a finalist in the Most Innovative Teaching Method Category because of her determination to remove the fear of Math amongst students and make learning Math magical through fun activities in the classroom.

Click here to check all information shared by Deepika Maniktalia