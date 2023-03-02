Meet Diganta Chakraborty Who Finds Creative Expression In Prose.

Award Category: Most Promising Talent

Introduction: Diganta Chakraborty is a Class 12 student from Jangipara D.N. High School, West Bengal

Achievement: Authored Manishi Gatha, a book about freedom fighters and social workers, and also wrote for newspaper columns on issues like Geo Politics, Society, Mythology and others.

Diganta Chakraborty, a 17-year-old Class 12 student from Jangipara D.N. High School in West Bengal, began writing about Geopolitics, Society, Mythology, History, and Indian Culture. He also contributed to various newspaper columns. In addition, Diganta authored a book on freedom fighters and social workers titled Manishi Gatha, published by Tuhina Prakashani.

Click Here to See Diganta’s Book - Manishi Gatha

Achievements

Apart from studying, he started writing on various issues including Society, Mythology, History, Indian Culture, Freedom Fighters and Geo Politics.

His columns have been published in Bengali newspapers such as Anand Bazar Patrika, Jugasankha, Ekdin, Gati Dainik (Assam), Dainik Prantyojyoti (Assam), Jagoron (Tripura) and many English language newspapers like The Statesman, The Indian Express, The Asain Age, The Hindu and The Telegraph.

Click Here to See Diganta’s Published Articles

He also authored a book on Freedom Fighters and Social Worker named Manishi Gatha, published by Tuhina Prakashani.

Click Here to See Diganta’s Achievements

Diganta Chakraborty is a finalist for Most Promising Talent because at the young age of 17, he has discovered his passion for writing. He has written over 100 articles/ columns in newspapers and also authored a book on freedom fighters and social workers.

Click here to see all information shared by Diganta Chakraborty